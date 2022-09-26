Menu
Company

The Witcher S3 Lands Next Summer, Blood Origin on Xmas Day

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 26, 2022, 06:00 AM EDT
The Witcher

As part of the recent Netflix TUDUM event, we learned that Season 3 of The Witcher series will be released in Summer 2023. While there were no clips or other details to be shared, we already know that it will be based on Andrzej Sapkwoski's Time of Contempt novel, the fourth in the official reading order. Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich already commented that it's the most easily adaptable The Witcher book, and we won't have to wait long before we find out if that's the case.

Meanwhile, fans of the saga can look forward to the prequel series Blood Origin, which will be released on December 25th as a nice Christmas present.

Related StoryNathan Birch
The Witcher Gets a Third Netflix Season, Another Anime, and a… Family-Friendly Spinoff?

Oscar-nominated actress Minnie Driver was also confirmed to be part of the cast in the peculiar role of narrator. More specifically, her character is a Seanchai lore-collector who can travel across time and space (not unlike Ciri, perhaps). Driver explained:

Where The Witcher came from is a whole world and you need some help understanding that. So I’m pivotal in helping people understand where this origin story comes from.

That’s what is so brilliant about Blood Origin creator Declan de Barra, and also it’s sort of in keeping with all the characters in The Witcher. They are these fully formed, fleshed-out, amazing characters. It’s why I wanted to do it. It’s because the character is so beautiful and strange. And nothing like anything I'd ever done before.

Blood Origin is set roughly 1200 years before the main events of the story, at a time when the Elven civilization was dominant and still untouched by the human and monster worlds. Throughout the four episodes of this limited series, viewers will get to witness the creation of the first Witcher and the events leading up to the Conjunction of the Spheres.

Later this year, CD Projekt Red will also release The Witcher 3's next-generation update, which should include some DLCs inspired by the Netflix show.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order