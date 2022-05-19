The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Has Been Given a New Holiday 2022 Release Window

Today marks the 7th anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and CD Projekt Red have given fans reason to celebrate by announcing a new 2022 launch window for the game’s next-gen update. This comes as somewhat of a pleasant surprise, as CDPR recently delayed the update indefinitely after taking development back from Saber Interactive. It sounded like progress on the update may be back at square one, but given this latest update, it seems that wasn’t the case.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been released exactly 7 years ago! Thank you for all your wishes and supportive messages on this special day and throughout the years. ❤️⚔️❤️ Drinks in Seven Cats Inn are on us today! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/j58RlmLzcC — The Witcher (@witchergame) May 19, 2022

Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Restores Visuals From 2019’s Deep Dive Build

Let's make this 7th anniversary even better, shall we? We're delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022. See you on the Path, witchers! pic.twitter.com/2wQbxMP4zh — The Witcher (@witchergame) May 19, 2022

Perhaps the 2022 release shouldn’t have been that surprising, as CDPR VR of business development Michal Nowakowski already assured Witcher fans the update wasn’t in “development hell” back in April…

Here's one comment I actually wanted to make. I've been looking at the headlines that popped up here and over the Internet and I've seen one that really drew my attention, which is The Witcher 3 next-gen delayed indefinitely, which sounds like the game is in some sort of development hell. I want to say this is not the fact. There's been a lot of insinuations that we're gonna launch in like June next year or something. That's completely not the case, everything we're saying is we have taken the development of the game in-house, The Witcher 3 next-gen is going to be finished in-house. We're evaluating our time, that requires a bit of investigation, that's all we're saying. Nobody's saying the game is delayed in some monumental sort of time gap ahead of us. That's as much as I can say about The Witcher 3 next-gen, but I really wanted to emphasize that fact.

The “next-gen” version of The Witcher 3 comes to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS4 in Q4 of this year.