The Witcher Remake Announced by CD Projekt Red; Will be Powered by Unreal Engine 5

A remake of the first entry in The Witcher series is currently in development, CD Projekt Red confirmed today.

The remake, which will be powered by Unreal Engine 5 as confirmed on the series' official website, is currently in development by Polish developer Fool's Theory, with CDPR providing full creative supervision. The project was previously known by the codename Canis Major, as outlined by CD Projekt Red earlier this month.

The Witcher Remake is what you might know by the codename “Canis Majoris”. It’s still early and we want to ensure that the game is created with the utmost care and attention to detail, therefore, while we’re excited to share the news with you, we want to ask you for patience as it will be a while until we start talking about this project in detail.

CD Projekt Red's Head of Studio Adam Badowski commented on The Witcher Remake announcement, saying that remaking the game that started it all for the studio feels like a big moment, possibly even bigger than starting the development of the original.

Collaborating with Fool’s Theory on the project is just as exciting, as some of the people there have been previously involved in The Witcher games. They know the source material well, they know how much gamers have been looking forward to seeing the remake happen, and they know how to make incredible and ambitious games. And although it will take some time before we’re ready to share more about and from the game, I know it’ll be worth the wait.

The Witcher Remake is early in development, and release windows and platforms have yet to be confirmed. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.