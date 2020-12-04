The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Is Now Free For All GOG Galaxy Users

The Witcher: Enhanced Edition, the very first entry in the series developed by CD Projekt RED, is now available for free for all GOG Galaxy users.

As confirmed by GOG.com, starting today, all GOG Galaxy users can claim a free copy of The Witcher: Enhanced Edition.

Starting today, all GOG GALAXY users can claim a FREE GOG copy of The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director's Cut, if they decide to stay in touch with us. How? Download or update your GOG GALAXY application. Go to the "Recent" view and check the banner at the top. Click the giveaway button if you agree to receive news, updates, and GOG offers. After a while, the game will show up in your games library inside the application and in your GOG.COM collection.

The Witcher: Enhanced Edition hasn't aged particularly well, featuring dated visuals and gameplay mechanics that make the game play nothing like the other entries in the series, but it's still a role-playing game that is worth experiencing, thanks to the great story and characters.

The Witcher is a role-playing game set in a dark fantasy world where moral ambiguity reigns. Shattering the line between good and evil, the game emphasizes story and character development, while incorporating a tactically-deep, real-time combat system. Become The Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, and get caught in a web of intrigue woven by forces vying for control of the world. Make difficult decisions and live with the consequences in a game that will immerse you in an extraordinary tale like no other.

The Witcher: Enhanced Edition is now available on PC via Steam and GOG.