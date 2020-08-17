The Witcher 3 ‘Witcher 2 Overhaul Mod’ Makes Geralt’s Final Adventure Reminiscent to 2011’s the Assassins of Kings

A brand-new The Witcher 3 PC mod brings the atmosphere from the 2011’s The Witcher 2 to CD Projekt Red’s most recent The Witcher installment.

Created by modder ‘Ridman’, the ‘Witcher 2 Overhaul’ aims to make The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt reminiscent to The Witcher 2, and packs a new UI, new weathers, soundtracks and lighting.

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project 10.0 Release Date Announced; Receives Comparison Video

According to ‘Ridman’, the mod will make users “feel nostalgic and experience the atmosphere we loved back in the day, now in the world of Witcher 3”. We’ve included some videos and screenshots showing off this lovely modification down below. Be sure to check them out if you’re fan of 2011’s The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings.













Those interested can download the overhaul mod for The Witcher 3 via Nexusmods.

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings was released for PC and Xbox 360, with the Xbox version being the enchanced version of the title that was also released on PC in 2012.