The Witcher 3 ‘Witcher 2 Overhaul Mod’ Makes Geralt’s Final Adventure Reminiscent to 2011’s the Assassins of Kings
A brand-new The Witcher 3 PC mod brings the atmosphere from the 2011’s The Witcher 2 to CD Projekt Red’s most recent The Witcher installment.
Created by modder ‘Ridman’, the ‘Witcher 2 Overhaul’ aims to make The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt reminiscent to The Witcher 2, and packs a new UI, new weathers, soundtracks and lighting.
According to ‘Ridman’, the mod will make users “feel nostalgic and experience the atmosphere we loved back in the day, now in the world of Witcher 3”. We’ve included some videos and screenshots showing off this lovely modification down below. Be sure to check them out if you’re fan of 2011’s The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings.
Those interested can download the overhaul mod for The Witcher 3 via Nexusmods.
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings was released for PC and Xbox 360, with the Xbox version being the enchanced version of the title that was also released on PC in 2012.
The Witcher 2
The player is Geralt of Rivia, a professional monster slayer, a witcher. Entangled in the political turmoil that engulfed Temeria, Geralt helped quell the rebellion of the Order of the Flaming Rose. Soon after, he saved King Foltest’s life when the monarch was attacked by a witcher-like assassin. He continues to protect the king, serving as his bodyguard as Foltest strives to bring peace to his kingdom. The Order’s last bastions have yielded to the royal army, yet one more task remains - the Baroness La Valette announced her secession from the realm, and her fortress must be taken. A month after the attempted assassination, Foltest’s armies stand at the gates of La Valette Castle, preparing for a final assault. Still at Foltest’s side, Geralt is among them, unable to begin his personal quest to discover the mysterious assassin’s origin and identity
Hero
You are a witcher, a mutant. The sooner you accept this, the better. People will seek you out for your skills, but you must know to disappear when your presence is no longer desired. You are unique, different. This puts you in the same precarious position as non-humans who find themselves impaled...
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter