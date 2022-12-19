The Witcher 3 Next-Gen PC Patch Released; Origin Next-Gen Update Rolled Out

CD Projekt Red has rolled out a new The Witcher 3 Next-Gen PC patch alongside the next-gen update on Origin.

Full patch notes for this hotfix haven't been released just yet, but according to the developer, this new patch aims to improve overall performance and stability for PC players. In addition, this hotfix fixes Steam and GOG overlays. CD Projekt Red also promised that the team is actively working on further improving the next-gen version across all platforms.

We’ve just released a hotfix for The Witcher 3 on PC, which should improve the overall stability and performance, and fix GOG & Steam overlays. The game version won’t change. Our teams are working on further improving the experience on all platforms. pic.twitter.com/YHEjbfpgvG — The Witcher (@witchergame) December 19, 2022

Alongside this new PC hotfix, CD Projekt Red has now also released the next-gen update for the game on EA's digital distribution platform Origin - the free update was released on Steam, GOG, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S last week. As we already mentioned in our article last week, the next-gen version looks absolutely stunning, but the PC version is suffering from some apparent crashing and performance issues. CD Projekt Red has said to be aware of these issues and is looking to resolve them as we speak - let's hope that this new hotfix addresses at least some of the reported issues. Here's what Alessio Palumbo wrote about the next-gen update on PC last week:

To put it bluntly, it is not the flawless showcase that fans, or indeed CD Projekt RED executives, were hoping for after the infamous Cyberpunk 2077 launch issues on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It's even more aggravating when you consider that the game was delayed for a good year from its originally scheduled release window. Granted, these issues may prove to be far easier to fix than those seen in the previous debacle.

As a side note, we also noticed that The Witcher 3 Next-Gen does not support High Dynamic Range (HDR) displays after all, despite previous claims to the contrary. We recommend keeping HDR turned off in Windows for the time being. On the bright side, the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers available in the PlayStation 5 version can be experienced on PC as well if you have a DualSense controller. This implementation is rather subtle but remains a welcome addition.