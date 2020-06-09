The Witcher 3 Redux Mod 2.9 Released, Adds New Monster Ability
A new version of The Witcher 3 Redux mod was uploaded yesterday on Nexus Mods by creator 'floppypig', adding several tweaks and a brand new monster ability called Elemental Armor.
Version 2.9
- New monster ability - Elemental Armor. Added to most elementals and all leshens and spriggans. Makes them immune to fast attacks unless a Dimeritium bomb is used. See below for more details.
- Lowered the base damage resistances for elementals, leshens and spriggans to balance out Elemental Armor buffs.
- Shock Damage ignores Armor.
- Quen Tree skill "Exploding Shield" now deals shock damage instead of physical damage when it breaks. Damage increased significantly.
- Fatigue now also slows down Adrenaline Generation.
- Ranged attacks (Crossbow bolts and Bombs) no longer increase Vampire Adrenaline.
- Fixed bug where Yrden Magic Trap bolts were increasing Vampire Adrenaline.
- (DL)v1.5: Excluded Prologue Noonwraith (Devil by the Well).
We've often covered The Witcher 3 Redux mod before. As described by its creator, this is a light gameplay overhaul mod which aims to improve several key aspects of CD Projekt RED's open world RPG masterpiece without changing it into a different game altogether.
The Witcher 3 Redux mod can be considered a "light" gameplay overhaul as it doesn't fundamentally change the gameplay mechanics, but still makes enough major changes to be considered more than just gameplay enhancements. Its main purpose is to make the gameplay feel more realistic and lore friendly where preparation is key. After all, a witcher with no potions is half a witcher. It also attempts to stretch out the levelling elements across both expansions and overhauls the skill system, so you're not wasting skill points after level 30 just to unlock the later skill tiers in the other trees. The changes are of course subjective but I think they make the minute to minute gameplay more interesting.
