The Witcher 3 Redux Mod 2.9 Released, Adds New Monster Ability

A new version of The Witcher 3 Redux mod was uploaded yesterday on Nexus Mods by creator 'floppypig', adding several tweaks and a brand new monster ability called Elemental Armor.

Version 2.9

New monster ability - Elemental Armor. Added to most elementals and all leshens and spriggans. Makes them immune to fast attacks unless a Dimeritium bomb is used. See below for more details.

Lowered the base damage resistances for elementals, leshens and spriggans to balance out Elemental Armor buffs.

Shock Damage ignores Armor.

Quen Tree skill "Exploding Shield" now deals shock damage instead of physical damage when it breaks. Damage increased significantly.

Fatigue now also slows down Adrenaline Generation.

Ranged attacks (Crossbow bolts and Bombs) no longer increase Vampire Adrenaline.

Fixed bug where Yrden Magic Trap bolts were increasing Vampire Adrenaline.

(DL)v1.5: Excluded Prologue Noonwraith (Devil by the Well).

We've often covered The Witcher 3 Redux mod before. As described by its creator, this is a light gameplay overhaul mod which aims to improve several key aspects of CD Projekt RED's open world RPG masterpiece without changing it into a different game altogether.

New The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project 12.0 Ultimate Preview Makes CDPR’s Game Look Better Than Ever