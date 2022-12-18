The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project Next-Gen Announced; Asset Quality on a Much Higher Level

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project Next-Gen is in the works and is slated to release in the second quarter of 2023.
Known modder 'Halk Hogan' announced the news via his YouTube channel yesterday. As some of you might know, The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project is one of the most popular mods for the game, and CDPR even went as far as to implement it into the recently-released next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The mod reworks the game with thousands of higher-quality assets, textures, and models alongside numerous improvements and fixes. According to the modder, his upcoming next-gen version will bump up the asset quality even further, and a first-look at the mod will be made available pretty soon.
"Hello again Witchers!", the modder writes. "Yes, the story of HDRP is not over yet. 🙂 I can tell you that the upcoming HDRP version called NextGen Edition is really huge, the list of changes and new improvements is really long, and the quality of assets is definitely on a much higher level than you could experience in the last available version (12.0 Ultimate). I am very excited to share this work with you soon. The target version of the new HDRP is the NextGen game update (4.0), but a version for 1.31/1.32 is also possible. That's all for now, but you can expect a first look shortly."
We'll update you as soon as more information about Halk Hogan's next-gen version of The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project comes in. For now, stay tuned.
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen is available now across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. CDPR released the update for free for those who already own the original game. The next-gen version truly looks stunning, but at the moment of writing, PC players are still plagued by various issues. Luckily, CDPR has said to be aware of these issues and has said to be actively looking into them.
