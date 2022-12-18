The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project Next-Gen Announced; Asset Quality on a Much Higher Level

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project Next-Gen is in the works and is slated to release in the second quarter of 2023.

Known modder 'Halk Hogan' announced the news via his YouTube channel yesterday. As some of you might know, The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project is one of the most popular mods for the game, and CDPR even went as far as to implement it into the recently-released next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The mod reworks the game with thousands of higher-quality assets, textures, and models alongside numerous improvements and fixes. According to the modder, his upcoming next-gen version will bump up the asset quality even further, and a first-look at the mod will be made available pretty soon.