Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked Project Being Considered; The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project NextGen In the Works
The modder behind the popular The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project is considering to release a Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked Project in the future.
Modder ‘Halk Hogan’ is well-known for his amazing work on The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project – a visual overhaul package with reworked textures and models for CDPR’s most-popular Witcher installment. Version 12 of the Project was released back in September of this year.
Fans of the project will be happy to learn that Hogan has expressed that he might have plans for a similar project for Cyberpunk 2077 in the future, which aims to improve the quality of the in-game models and textures. A small survey, asking fans about their interest in the project, can be found here.
“Also I have plans for Cyberpunk in the future (Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked Project maybe?”, the modder writes. “It's a really outstanding looking game, but I found some poor quality assets, so I can make them "high quality"."
Interestingly, Hogan is also working on a next-gen version of his Witcher 3 HD Reworked project. His first preview video can be found below.
I'm currently working on the next version of HDRP (called currently NextGen), but I'm also waiting for a response from CDPR regarding possible cooperation (or something) about The Witcher 3 for new consoles and PC upgrade, so we'll see what happens in the future
The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project is easily one of the best visuals mods for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and we only hope that Hogan’s Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked Project sees the light in the near future.
