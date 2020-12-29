The modder behind the popular The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project is considering to release a Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked Project in the future.

Modder ‘Halk Hogan’ is well-known for his amazing work on The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project – a visual overhaul package with reworked textures and models for CDPR’s most-popular Witcher installment. Version 12 of the Project was released back in September of this year.

Galaxy S21 FE Alleged Specs Show It’s a Slight Downgrade Compared to the Galaxy S20 FE

Fans of the project will be happy to learn that Hogan has expressed that he might have plans for a similar project for Cyberpunk 2077 in the future, which aims to improve the quality of the in-game models and textures. A small survey, asking fans about their interest in the project, can be found here.

“Also I have plans for Cyberpunk in the future (Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked Project maybe?”, the modder writes. “It's a really outstanding looking game, but I found some poor quality assets, so I can make them "high quality"."

Interestingly, Hogan is also working on a next-gen version of his Witcher 3 HD Reworked project. His first preview video can be found below.

I'm currently working on the next version of HDRP (called currently NextGen), but I'm also waiting for a response from CDPR regarding possible cooperation (or something) about The Witcher 3 for new consoles and PC upgrade, so we'll see what happens in the future

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project is easily one of the best visuals mods for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and we only hope that Hogan’s Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked Project sees the light in the near future.

As always, we will keep you updated.