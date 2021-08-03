Apple is Now Separately Selling Magic Keyboard With Touch ID But it Only Works With M1 Macs

Earlier this year, Apple launched the new M1 iMac with a new design and powerful internals. Apple also debuted the new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID that shipped with the new iMac. The new Magic Keyboard was available for purchase with the new M1 iMac. Now, the company is separately selling the new Magic Keyboard with Touch for $149.

You Can Now Buy the Magic Keyboard WIth Touch ID Separately For $149

As mentioned earlier, Apple is selling the new Magic Keyboard with Touch separately for $149 and the one with Touch ID and numeric keyboard is available for $179. In comparison, the standard Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and numeric keyboard is available for $99 while the new Magic Trackpad is available for $129.

An important aspect to note is that the Keyboard with Touch ID will only work with Apple's new M1 Macs running macOS 11.4 or later. The new Macs with Apple Silicon include the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and the 24-inch M1 iMac. The new keyboard can be used to conveniently unlock the devices, make purchases, sign in, and more.

If you order the new keyboard, the shipping begins starting today along with the new Magic Trackpad. If you are interested, you can get your hands on the new keyboards from Apple's official website. The accessories are available in only the silver color option while other colors are exclusive for the M1 iMac.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you looking to buy a new keyboard? Let us know your preferences in the comments.