The Samsung HMD Odyssey+ is on sale for just $229.00!

The Samsung HMD Odyssey+ is currently discounted for 54% off the initial price of $499.99, making this VR headset very affordable, costing just $229.00 on Amazon.com.

This virtual reality headset packs two AMOLED screens which offer a field of view of up to 110 degrees. This larger field of view allows for a much more immersive virtual reality experience as there is less of your peripheral view being taken up by the headset. AMOLED screens also offer much more immersion because they have less of the screen door effect, an effect that happens when there are visible gaps between pixels. The screen door effect is very visible on more budget-orientated headsets because of the overall resolution of each screen being lower, but with the Odyssey's resolution being an amazing 2880×1660 or 3K, the screen door effect is very minimal.

With no external sensors needed for this VR headset, it only requires you to plug in the included HDMI and USB 3.0 Type-A connectors to get up and playing, offering one of the fastest setup experiences on the VR market. Not only is this VR headset quick and easy to set up, with the lightweight and very comfortable fabric on the headset, but you'll also be able to play for hours without pain or uncomfortable moments. While the headset only requires those two cables to work correctly, the controllers do require that your PC have at least Bluetooth 4.0 to connect securely and offer adequate tracking.

This VR headset does use the Windows Mixed Reality software, which while not as versatile or as function-driven as HTC's software or the Oculus Rift's software is still compatible with SteamVR, making any virtual reality game in your Steam library playable on this amazing headset. If you're planning to buy for either a gamer-friend or a gamer significant other, and are stuck on what to buy them then, this deal is for you.