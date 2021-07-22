AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Added to SteamVR via Brand New Mod; Skyrim VR, Fallout 4 VR Comparison Screenshots Shared

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution has been added to SteamVr via a new mod today, allowing VR games to take advantage of the recently released upscaling technique by AMD.

The new mod, which has been created by fholger, is a modified openvr_api.dll that lets users apply AMD FSR to many SteamVR games, as long as they use D3D11. The modder also provided some comparison screenshots for Skyrim VR and Fallout 4 VR, also highlighting how quality may not be optimal in many games due to a variety of issues.

AMD FSR Can Be Applied to (Almost) All Vulkan Games via Proton’s FSHack

This is a best-effort experiment and hack to bring this upscaling technique to VR games which do not support it natively. Please understand that the approach taken here cannot guarantee the optimal quality that FSR might, in theory, be capable of. AMD has specific recommendations where and how FSR should be placed in the render pipeline. Due to the nature of this generic hack, I cannot guarantee nor control that all of these recommendations are actually met for any particular game. Please do not judge the quality of FSR solely by this mod 🙂

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is currently being supported in a handful of games, such as Resident Evil Village, with more titles releasing in the future supporting AMD's upscaling technique. Even if games do not support it natively, it's possible to add FSR support to almost all Vulkan games, as we reported yesterday.

More information on AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution can be found on the official AMD website.