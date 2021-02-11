The Outer Worlds: Peril On Gorgon DLC is Available On Switch Now

Obsidian Entertainment's inventive RPG The Outer Worlds has only been on Nintendo Switch since June 2020. However, the game's DLC had not been available during that time. Now, players chugging through the game on Nintendo Switch can download the Peril on Gorgon DLC like everyone else on other platforms.

Switch players should head to the eShop now to pick up the Peril on Gorgon DLC. It can be purchased as an individual download or you can buy it as part of a two-party expansion pass. You can start playing through it after you complete the main story quest "Radio Free Monarch."

Murder on Eridanos The Outer Worlds DLC Is Due Before March’s End

Exploring Gorgon is a bit of an ask, especially when you realize how impressively large it is. It's a massive new area to check out, and it's similar in size to Monarch.

We reviewed this particular DLC when it debuted, and we gave Peril on Gorgon a 7. Here's what we thought about it:

"Peril on Gorgon, the first DLC released for The Outer Worlds, maintains all of the pros and cons we've already seen in the base game. The plot is intriguing while the characters remain the true highlight, but combat is a bit lackluster and optimization underwhelming."

If you still haven't given it a try, it's worth taking a look at, especially if you enjoy lengthy, comedic first-person RPGs. There's plenty to discover as you work your way through the game, and a lot of surprises left to unravel, even if you thought you had seen everything the original had to showcase.