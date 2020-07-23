The Outer Worlds’ Peril on Gorgon DLC Announced, 10% Discount For Xbox Game Pass

The Outer Worlds has been recently teased over the past week. Revealed today during the Xbox Game Showcase, Obsidian Entertainment has confirmed that the upcoming DLC expansion titled Peril on Gorgon will be available in only a couple short months.

A severed arm and a mysterious message lead the crew of the Unreliable to the Gorgon Asteroid, formerly the site of one of Halcyon’s most ambitious and disastrous scientific undertakings - now a lawless den of monsters and marauders. Wealthy recluse Minnie Ambrose tasks the crew with finding answers about Dr. Olivia Ambrose, her mother and the doomed project’s disgraced director, but they are soon ensnared in an intrigue that will change the colony forever.

Peril on Gorgon is the first of two paid DLC packs set to come to The Outer Worlds. While The Outer Worlds is available on Xbox Game Pass, Peril on Gorgon will not be available for free (as is typical for DLC for Xbox Game Pass titles). However, Xbox Game Pass members will receive 10% off the price.

The Outer Worlds is currently out now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Peril on Gorgon, the upcoming downloadable expansion for The Outer Worlds, will be available on September 9th, 2020. Peril on Gorgon will be available for $14.99, or as part of a double pack with another yet-unannounced DLC pack for $24.99