The Outer Worlds 1.07 Update Introduces 60 FPS Support on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

A new The Outer Worlds update has gone live on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, introducing some tweaks as well as a welcome new feature on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The 1.07 update introduces, according to multiple online reports, 60 FPS support on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It is not yet clear if 60 FPS support is also available for the Xbox Series S version.

The 1.0.7 update for The Outer Worlds on PS5 added 60fps to the game. :O #PS5Share #TheOuterWorlds pic.twitter.com/RRxB5eh7Jt — ArmoredFrog 🛡️🐸 (@nsarmoredfrog) March 15, 2021

With todays game update in preparation for the final Expansion 'Murder on Eridanos' (releasing March 17), The Outer World by XGS Obsidian now runs at 60 FPS on Xbox Series X (no info on Series S yet). The Outer Worlds is available on Xbox Game Pass. pic.twitter.com/9MFIR1Ml6i — Klobrille (@klobrille) March 15, 2021

The Outer Worlds 1.07 update also introduces support for the Murder on Eridanos DLC and a few other changes that you can find detailed below.

Necessary files to The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos have been added.

Save files from beyond the “point of no return” will now allow players to access the “Peril on Gorgon” and “Murder on Eridanos” DLCs.

Fixed an issue where Nyoka’s face animations could stop updating during conversations.

Updated the description of the “Robophobia” Flaw to be more accurate.

The Outer Worlds is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide