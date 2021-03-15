The Outer Worlds 1.07 Update Introduces 60 FPS Support on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X
A new The Outer Worlds update has gone live on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, introducing some tweaks as well as a welcome new feature on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X.
The 1.07 update introduces, according to multiple online reports, 60 FPS support on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It is not yet clear if 60 FPS support is also available for the Xbox Series S version.
The 1.0.7 update for The Outer Worlds on PS5 added 60fps to the game. :O #PS5Share #TheOuterWorlds pic.twitter.com/RRxB5eh7Jt
— ArmoredFrog 🛡️🐸 (@nsarmoredfrog) March 15, 2021
With todays game update in preparation for the final Expansion 'Murder on Eridanos' (releasing March 17), The Outer World by XGS Obsidian now runs at 60 FPS on Xbox Series X (no info on Series S yet).
The Outer Worlds is available on Xbox Game Pass. pic.twitter.com/9MFIR1Ml6i
— Klobrille (@klobrille) March 15, 2021
The Outer Worlds 1.07 update also introduces support for the Murder on Eridanos DLC and a few other changes that you can find detailed below.
- Necessary files to The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos have been added.
- Save files from beyond the “point of no return” will now allow players to access the “Peril on Gorgon” and “Murder on Eridanos” DLCs.
- Fixed an issue where Nyoka’s face animations could stop updating during conversations.
- Updated the description of the “Robophobia” Flaw to be more accurate.
The Outer Worlds is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide
Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.
The player-driven story RPG
In keeping with the Obsidian tradition, how you approach The Outer Worlds is up to you. Your choices affect not only the way the story develops; but your character build, companion stories, and end game scenarios.
You can be flawed, in a good way
New to The Outer Worlds is the idea of flaws. A compelling hero is made by the flaws they carry with them. While playing The Outer Worlds, the game tracks your experience to find what you aren't particularly good at. Keep getting attacked by Raptidons? Taking the Raptiphobia flaw gives you a debuff when confronting the vicious creatures, but rewards you with an additional character perk immediately. This optional approach to the game helps you build the character you want while exploring Halcyon.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 29.99
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter