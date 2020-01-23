The Outer Worlds Wins Game of the Year, Honours for Disco Elysium and More

The Outer Worlds is Obsidian at its prime, there's little doubting that. Personally I enjoyed it a little more than Alessio, though he certainly enjoyed it enough to rate it 7.8/10 in his review. I am a big fan of Obsidian and their style of game. Fallout: New Vegas is and remains the best Fallout, despite the pressure and short timescale given for the development. The Outer Worlds winning the game of the year award at the New York Videogame Awards.

Other awarded titles include Disco Elysium, The Outer Wilds, Control and even more. The list is fairly extensive, with a lot of references to New York landmarks (I wonder why?), but all in all the list seems a pretty damn good list at highlighting some of the best that came out in 2019.

The full list can be seen below:

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year : The Outer Worlds

: The Outer Worlds Andrew Yoon Legend Award : Reggie Fils-Aimé

: Reggie Fils-Aimé Statue of Liberty Award for Best World : Outer Wilds

: Outer Wilds Herman Melville Award for Best Writing: Disco Elysium

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game : Minecraft Earth

: Minecraft Earth Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game : Sayonara Wild Hearts

: Sayonara Wild Hearts Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game : Luigi's Mansion 3

: Luigi's Mansion 3 A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game : Sayonara Wild Hearts

: Sayonara Wild Hearts Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game : Disco Elysium

: Disco Elysium Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake : Resident Evil 2

: Resident Evil 2 Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game : Courtney Hope as Jesse in Control

: Courtney Hope as Jesse in Control Captain Award for Best Rookie Esports Team : FPX (League of Legends)

: FPX (League of Legends) Joltin’ Joe Award: Best Esports Player of the Year : Arslan Ash

: Arslan Ash Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism: Khee Hoon Chan for their story in Rock Paper Shotgun: China Forced One Horror Game Publisher to Close, But the Whole Region Felt It.

Having not played Sayonara hearts, it's certainly given me an interest in trying that out - particularly with it having won two awards. The Outer Worlds, The Outer Wilds, Resident Evil 2 and so many more are well worthy of the awards given to them and are all titles I would recommend checking out.