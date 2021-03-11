The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos DLC Gets a Trailer, Gameplay, and Release Date

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos, the second story expansion for the sci-fi RPG, is launching soon and Obsidian has revealed its opening cinematic. As the video shows, Murder on Eridanos has a distinct noir-ish feel, as players will have to solve the murder of Halcyon Helen, who was digging into some mysteries of her own before her death. Check out the opening Murder on Eridanos cinematic for yourself, below.

GameSpot also shared over 20 minutes of investigative Murder on Eridanos gameplay.

Intrigued? Here’s the official description for Murder on Eridanos…

Venture to the skies of Eridanos and unravel the grandest murder mystery in the Halcyon colony! Everyone is a suspect in this peculiar whodunit after Rizzo’s hired spokesperson, the famous Halcyon Helen, winds up dead ahead of the release of the brand-new Spectrum Brown Vodka. Alongside your companions, travel across the floating islands of Eridanos and piece together clues using the Discrepancy Amplifier, a new gadget that highlights otherwise unseen hints. There’s more to this mystery than meets the eye, and it’s up to you (and your crew, if you choose) to solve the case. Key Features: Murder mystery - Suspicions abound, and it’s up to you to get to the bottom of the murder of Halcyon Helen, the most well-known celebrity in the colony. Use the new Discrepancy Amplifier, your key to solving the case, as it highlights temporal inconsistencies not otherwise seen with the naked eye.

- Suspicions abound, and it’s up to you to get to the bottom of the murder of Halcyon Helen, the most well-known celebrity in the colony. Use the new Discrepancy Amplifier, your key to solving the case, as it highlights temporal inconsistencies not otherwise seen with the naked eye. A unique world - Travel among the floating islands of Eridanos, from the luxurious confines of the Grand Colonial Hotel to Rizzo’s colorful groves. But be careful about the smiling employees you encounter, as there’s something dark lingering under the bright and cheerful surface.

- Travel among the floating islands of Eridanos, from the luxurious confines of the Grand Colonial Hotel to Rizzo’s colorful groves. But be careful about the smiling employees you encounter, as there’s something dark lingering under the bright and cheerful surface. New weapons and character customization - Three new science weapons can be added to the player’s arsenal alongside weapon and armor variants to use while solving the case. And increase your level cap by three and employ new perks and flaws to create your most unique character yet.

The Outer Worlds is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch. The Murder on Eridanos is available as part of The Outer Worlds’ $25 Expansion Pass and will be launch on March 17.