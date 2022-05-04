The New Razer Blade 15 is the World’s First 240Hz Laptop with QHD OLED DIsplay Powered by Intel i9/RTX 3070Ti

A new laptop for users looking for powerful devices that mix the best aspects of creative and gaming processes has been announced by Razer. This new version of the Razer Blade 15 will start distribution during the 4th quarter of the year 2022. The new Blade 15 is the first laptop with a QHD OLED 240Hz Display.

You can watch the trailer for the new Razer Blade 15 below:

Razer (RAZFF) Is About To Go Private in a Matter of Days as Its Shares Are Slated To Delist From the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in May 2022

This new iteration of the Razer Blade 15 comes equipped with a 12th Gen Intel i9 12900H processor. It can easily be told that the i9-12900H is a high-end chip and will be one of the fastest laptop CPUs around, if not the fastest of all. This powerful processor features 14 cores (6 P-Cores + 8 E-Cores) and 20 threads. This 14-core configuration is the highest we will get on the Alder Lake-P platform.

The new Blade 15 also comes with a QHD OLED 240Hz display. This never-before-seen panel brings brighter, more vivid colors to life at esports-level speeds like no other laptop today. This display is the perfect pair for the graphics card with the computer, the RTX 3070 Ti. With the graphics card and the powerful processor attached to it, this high-end device brings an easy choice for both gamers and creators alike.

Both games and video content move thanks to the panel’s ultrafast 1ms response time swiftly, freeing users from the decision of color accuracy or speed. The unique new OLED display will reach a typical 400 nits brightness and include up to 100% DCI-P3 colors for a crisp, clear picture. Perfect for various functions, including photo and video editing, watching movies, or playing AAA games.



The laptop also comes packed with 32GB of DDR5 RAM alongside a 1TB SSD, with an additional M.2 slot for extra space. Like the rest of the Blade family, it also features the tried-and-true CNC-milled aluminum chassis, laser-cut speaker grills, and versatile connectivity with Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB-A, full-sized SD card reader, and an HDMI port.

The Razer Blade 15 will cost $3,499.99 and will be available for purchase in Q4 2022. Once it becomes available, you'll be able to purchase it through Razer.com, Razer Stores, and authorized retailers such as Newegg, Amazon, and Best Buy.