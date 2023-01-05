Razer Blade 18 & Blade 16 Laptops For 2023 Unleashed: Intel 13th Gen & NVIDIA RTX 40 GPUs

Razer has unleashed a new generation of Blade laptops which include the updated Blade 16 and the desktop replacement, Blade 18.

A New Generation of Razer Blades Are Here! Meet The Razer Blade 18 & Blade 16 Laptops For High-End Gamers

Press Release: This 2023 evolution of the Razer Blade marks a paradigm shift for gaming laptops, combining larger, cutting-edge 16:10 aspect displays with the latest and most powerful graphics and processing technology – all contained within Razer’s signature thin and light chassis.

Unveiled at CES, the new Razer Blade 16 and Razer Blade 18 both come equipped with the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i9 HX chipset, NVIDIA’s next-generation RTX 40 series graphics processors running up to 175W TGP, and upgradeable DDR5 5600MHz memory. All of this power is made possible by an evolution in design philosophy, facilitating further advancements in thermal regulation provided by an expansion of Razer’s patented vapor chamber cooling technologies.

Razer Blade 16: Bigger. Better. Still the Best.

Within the iconic machined aluminum chassis, the Blade 16 pushes performance and portability further than ever. At 1.50 Graphics Power Density1 (GPD), the Blade 16 is capable of delivering 35% more graphics power per cubic inch than any other currently available 16-inch gaming laptop.

2 of 9

The Razer Blade 16 continues a proud tradition of employing the absolute best in display technology, configurable with the world’s first3 16-inch HDR-capable dual-mode mini-LED display that boasts 1000 nits peak brightness and less than 3ms response time that ensures that every cycle of graphics power is used to its fullest potential.

The defining feature of this display is dual native mode switching, allowing seamless selection between Creator and Gamer modes to fit the desired application. Creator mode enables sharp UHD+ native resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, while Gamer mode provides an ultra-smooth 240Hz refresh rate in native FHD+. For more information on the new Razer Blade 16, please see here. The Blade 16 will be available in Q1 2023 starting at $2,699.99.

Razer Blade 18: The Ultimate Desktop Replacement.

With the Razer Blade 18, Razer takes an aggressive first step into the 18-inch laptop category, redefining the large-format laptop. The Blade 18 is Razer’s most powerful laptop ever – a truly uncompromising machine built for hardcore gamers and professional creators.

2 of 9

It touts the most screen real estate yet in a Blade, with a large 18-inch QHD+ 240Hz high refresh rate display providing pristine color accuracy, sharp resolution, and rapid response to support smooth, immersive gameplay and rigorously detailed content creation. All of this without sacrificing the premium, sleek aesthetics and form factor for which every Razer Blade is known. As a true desktop replacement, in addition to desktop-grade performance the Blade 18 also delivers a feature set expected from a full desktop-and-peripheral setup: a 5MP camera, a THX spatial audio 6-speaker array, upgradeable components, a comprehensive port selection, and hyper-efficient vapor chamber cooling.

For more information on the new Razer Blade 18, please see here. The Blade 18 will be available in Q1 2023 starting at $2,899.99.

Following are some of the close-ups of the new laptops that we managed to capture during our CES booth tour:

2 of 9