Menu
Company

Next-Gen Razer Blade 18 Gaming Laptop With Intel’s 24 Core, i9-13900HX, 5.4 GHz CPU Leaks Out

Hassan Mujtaba
Nov 9, 2022, 11:00 PM EST
Copy Shortlink

Razer is working on its brand new Blade 18 Gaming Laptop which has seemingly leaked out within the Geekbench 5 database and features a 24-core Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU.

Razer Going All-Out With Blade 18 Gaming Laptop, Leak Reveals Up To Intel Core i9-13900HX 24 Core CPU Running at 5.4 GHz

Currently, Razer offers its Blade Gaming laptop range in three flavors, the Blade 14, Blade 15, and the Blade 17. The Blade 17 is the highest-end configuration that can be configured with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. The laptop houses what Razer calls an "Ultra-Efficient Vapor Chamber Cooling" that provides cooling to both the CPU and GPU.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel’s Fastest Raptor Lake-P Mobility CPU, The 13th Gen Core i9-13900HK, Benchmarked

But it looks like Razer is dialing up things a notch with its next-gen Blade design. Leaked within the Geekbench 5 database is the Razer Blade 18 which as the name suggests, would support an 18-inch panel, and based on the specifications mentioned, the laptop will be packing some insane tech.

The CPU for this next-gen laptop design is said to be the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX & that's the flagship chip that the blue team will have on offer later this year. The CPU rocks a total of 24 cores, 32 threads, a base clock of 1.8 GHz, and a boost clock as high as 5.4 GHz. The CPU carries 36 MB of L3 cache and will have a TDP of around 55-65W (PL1). This will be the highest core count chip ever designed for the laptop segment and confirms that Intel isn't just sticking to its 14-core or 16-core counts featured on the existing 12th Gen parts.

There's no GPU mentioned and we are most likely going to see some sort of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series laptop chip in here. But since none of that is mentioned yet, we don't want to speculate much unless we get more information.

Intel Raptor Lake Laptop CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Single-Core)
Single-Core Score
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
Core i9-13900HX
2.1k
Core i9-12900H
2k
Core i9-12900HX
1.9k
Core i9-13900HK
1.9k
Core i9-12950HX
1.9k
Core i7-12850HX
1.8k
Core i7-13700H
1.8k
Core i5-12600HX
1.6k
Ryzen 9 6900HX
1.6k
Core i9 11980HK
1.6k
Ryzen 5980HX
1.5k
Ryzen 9 5900HX
1.4k
Intel Raptor Lake Laptop CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Multi-Core)
Multi-Core Score
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
Core i9-13900HX
20.2k
Core i9-12900HX
16k
Core i9-12900H
14.5k
Core i9-12950HX
13.7k
Core i9-13900HK
12.4k
Core i7-12850HX
12k
Core i7-13700H
10.8k
Ryzen 9 6900HX
10.2k
Core i9 11980HK
9.1k
Ryzen 5980HX
8.2k
Core i5-12600HX
8k
Ryzen 9 5900HX
7.6k

In terms of performance, the Intel Core i9-13900HX offers a 26% uplift in multi-threading and a 7.5% uplift in single-threading workloads over its predecessor, the Core i9-12900HX. This isn't a final optimized performance so official retail numbers might end up even better. The "Balanced" mode further confirms that this is not the full performance potential. Overall, the Razer Blade 18 looks to be an impressive machine but will also cost a hefty premium when it launches.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU NameProcess / ArchitectureFamilyCores/ThreadsBase ClockBoost ClockGPU CoresTDP
Core i9-13900HXIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HX24 (8+16)TBD5.4 GHzTBDTBD
Core i9-13900HKIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-H14 (6+8)TBD5.4 GHz96 EUsTBD
Core i7-13700HIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-H14 (6+8)TBD5.0 GHz96 EUsTBD
Core i7-13620HIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Core i5-13420HIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD

News Source: Benchleaks

Products mentioned in this post

GeForce RTX 3080
GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
USD 1,450
RTX 3080
USD 862

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
00:23
Latest Gaming Updates
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
Filter videos by
Order