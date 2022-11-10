Next-Gen Razer Blade 18 Gaming Laptop With Intel’s 24 Core, i9-13900HX, 5.4 GHz CPU Leaks Out

Razer is working on its brand new Blade 18 Gaming Laptop which has seemingly leaked out within the Geekbench 5 database and features a 24-core Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU.

Razer Going All-Out With Blade 18 Gaming Laptop, Leak Reveals Up To Intel Core i9-13900HX 24 Core CPU Running at 5.4 GHz

Currently, Razer offers its Blade Gaming laptop range in three flavors, the Blade 14, Blade 15, and the Blade 17. The Blade 17 is the highest-end configuration that can be configured with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. The laptop houses what Razer calls an "Ultra-Efficient Vapor Chamber Cooling" that provides cooling to both the CPU and GPU.

But it looks like Razer is dialing up things a notch with its next-gen Blade design. Leaked within the Geekbench 5 database is the Razer Blade 18 which as the name suggests, would support an 18-inch panel, and based on the specifications mentioned, the laptop will be packing some insane tech.

The CPU for this next-gen laptop design is said to be the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX & that's the flagship chip that the blue team will have on offer later this year. The CPU rocks a total of 24 cores, 32 threads, a base clock of 1.8 GHz, and a boost clock as high as 5.4 GHz. The CPU carries 36 MB of L3 cache and will have a TDP of around 55-65W (PL1). This will be the highest core count chip ever designed for the laptop segment and confirms that Intel isn't just sticking to its 14-core or 16-core counts featured on the existing 12th Gen parts.

There's no GPU mentioned and we are most likely going to see some sort of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series laptop chip in here. But since none of that is mentioned yet, we don't want to speculate much unless we get more information.

Intel Raptor Lake Laptop CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Single-Core) Single-Core Score 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 Core i9-13900HX 2.1k Core i9-12900H 2k Core i9-12900HX 1.9k Core i9-13900HK 1.9k Core i9-12950HX 1.9k Core i7-12850HX 1.8k Core i7-13700H 1.8k Core i5-12600HX 1.6k Ryzen 9 6900HX 1.6k Core i9 11980HK 1.6k Ryzen 5980HX 1.5k Ryzen 9 5900HX 1.4k

Intel Raptor Lake Laptop CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Multi-Core) Multi-Core Score 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 Core i9-13900HX 20.2k Core i9-12900HX 16k Core i9-12900H 14.5k Core i9-12950HX 13.7k Core i9-13900HK 12.4k Core i7-12850HX 12k Core i7-13700H 10.8k Ryzen 9 6900HX 10.2k Core i9 11980HK 9.1k Ryzen 5980HX 8.2k Core i5-12600HX 8k Ryzen 9 5900HX 7.6k

In terms of performance, the Intel Core i9-13900HX offers a 26% uplift in multi-threading and a 7.5% uplift in single-threading workloads over its predecessor, the Core i9-12900HX. This isn't a final optimized performance so official retail numbers might end up even better. The "Balanced" mode further confirms that this is not the full performance potential. Overall, the Razer Blade 18 looks to be an impressive machine but will also cost a hefty premium when it launches.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU Name Process / Architecture Family Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock GPU Cores TDP Core i9-13900HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 24 (8+16) TBD 5.4 GHz TBD TBD Core i9-13900HK Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 14 (6+8) TBD 5.4 GHz 96 EUs TBD Core i7-13700H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 14 (6+8) TBD 5.0 GHz 96 EUs TBD Core i7-13620H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Core i5-13420H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

News Source: Benchleaks