ASUS ROG Hints At 18-inch Gaming Laptop To Compete With Alienware & Razer Offerings

ASUS has teased that the company is working on a brand new 18-inch ROG gaming laptop to compete against Alienware & Razer.

ASUS ROG teases 18-inch gaming laptop in the wake of announcements from Razer & Alienware

ASUS is responding to Razer & Alienware's upcoming 18-inch gaming laptops. ROG "Big guy," as the Weibo account "Lonely City-Hardware" showcased on their page, is slated to be officially revealed by ROG during next year's CES 2023 Launch event, scheduled for January 3, 2023, at 10:00 am PST. The following video is the trailer for the new 18-inch gaming laptop from ROG:

The video showcases edge RGB lighting and a strikingly colorful and clear picture coming from the new gaming laptop. Not much is known, but it is anticipated that the new ASUS ROG 18-inch gaming laptop will offer the Intel 13th Gen Core Raptor Lake HX processor and is speculated to have the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series mobile chip.

As this new ASUS ROG 18-inch gaming laptop hint follows both Alienware & Razer announcements, 2023 could be the year of larger and higher-performing laptops for gamers and enthusiasts that would rival a full-decked PC system. Razer's next-gen Blade 18 laptop has already leaked out while Alienware also teased that they were looking into the 18-inch gaming laptop segment and have also started to hint at their own "monstrous" design:

IT Home notes that the last time Alienware offered an 18.4-inch gaming laptop was in the previous decade, including models M18X, M18X R2, M18X R3, and several others. The last Alienware 18-inch gaming laptop offered an Intel Gen Core i-4910MQ quad-core CPU, a 512 GB and 1 TB hard drive, the NVIDIA GTX 980M series GPU, and offered 32 GB of dual-channel DDR3L-1600 memory so we're talking almost a decade ago. Expect more information on the next-gen laptops by CES 2023 which happens a few weeks later.

News Sources: IT Home, "Lonely City-Hardware" on Weibo, IT Home, "User 7774708995" on Weibo