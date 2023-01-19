NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU Shows A 3.6x Gain In Gaming With DLSS 3, 2.4x Gain In Creation Apps Versus 3080 Ti

Jarrod's Tech is at it again this week as the YouTube channel has a chance to show the power of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU featured on the upcoming Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU Is Insanely Fast Compared To RTX 3080 Ti In Both Gaming & Creation Workloads

Jarrod's Tech gave an exclusive first look and sneak peek at the performance of the GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU and its performance comparison using the new DLSS 3 technology to DLSS 2 as these are the first laptops to feature the latest AI upscaling technology.

In the below review, the YouTube channel shows the new Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop, which is powered by the Intel 13th Gen Core i9-13950HX processor with 24 cores and the NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics, which is based on the AD103 GPU. The laptop's graphics processor has a TGP between 150 to 175 W.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Ada Laptop GPUs 'Official':

GPU Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N GPU Core AD103 AD104 AD106 AD107 AD107 GPU SKU GN21-X11 GN21-X9 GN21-X6 GN21-X4 GN21-X2 CUDA Cores 9728 7424 4608 3072 2560 VRAM 16 GB 12 GB 8 GB 8 GB 6 GB Memory Bus 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit 128-bit 96-bit Boost Clock 1455 - 2040 MHz 1350 - 2280 MHz 1230 - 2175 MHz 1470 - 2370 MHz 1605 - 2370 MHz TBP 80 - 150 W (+25W DB) 60 - 150 W (+25W DB) 35 - 115 W (+25W DB) 35 - 115 W (+25W DB) 35 - 115 W (+25W DB)

For comparison, Jarrod's Tech is using the Razer Blade 17, which offers an Intel 12th Gen Core i7-12800H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, which has a near identical TGP as the new laptop. The most significant difference between the hood of the two laptops is that the system memory is different. The Razer Blade 17 uses DDR4-4800 memory, while the new model from this year offers DDR5-5600 memory. This can affect the performance between the two models, which is why it needs to be mentioned.

The comparisons between the RTX 4090 GPU in the Razer Blade 16 with NVIDIA's DLSS 3 upscaling active and the Razer Blade 17 with DLSS 2 active are not completely helpful in this instance, which shows the limitations of what Jarrod is allowed to show.

What we can gather from the info provided in the tests is that in the five games selected, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 with DLSS 3 (Performance preset) gets a boost between 80% to 263.1% versus the RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU. In his Blender and DaVinci Resolve Studio tests, the new Ada Lovelace generation has improved up to 135.8% and 126%, respectively. The DaVinci Resolve Studio test compared 4K at 30fps and 8K resolutions to the H.265 codec.

As we wait a bit longer until the embargo lifts, this testing allows us to see at least some of the significant differences in the graphics technology. However, there are several aspects that need coverage such as power consumption, thermal performance, clock operation, and more that will only be available for consumers when the reviews land next month. The first GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 laptops from NVIDIA, including the Razer Blade 16 are expected to launch on the 8th of February with pre-orders starting on the 1st of February.

News Sources: VideoCardz, Jarrod's Tech on YouTube