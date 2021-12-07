  ⋮  

Gigabyte Listing Confirms NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB, RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB & AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 4 GB Graphics Cards

By Hassan Mujtaba
Gigabyte has confirmed several upcoming graphics cards including the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB, RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB & AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 4 GB. The graphics cards were confirmed in a listing over at EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission).

The graphics cards are not a surprise since we have known about them for a while but this listing more or less confirms that they are indeed heading to the retail segment soon. The NVIDIA lineup consists of the GeForce RTX 3080 with 12 GB memory, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 16 GB memory & the AMD cards include the Radeon RX 6500 XT with 4 GB memory.

AMD Rembrandt Ryzen 6000 APUs With RDNA 2 GPUs Could Offer GeForce GTX 1650 Performance Out of The Box

Several upcoming NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards have been submitted to the EEC by Gigabyte. (Image Credits: Momomo_US)
Gigabyte has listed the NVIDIA GeForce RTX cards in several custom variants including AORUS Waterforce, AORUS Waterblock, AORUS, Gaming, OC, Vision OC, Eagle OC while the Radeon RX 6500 XT being an entry-level model will only receive the Eagle and Gaming variation. Videocardz has the following table which shows each variant along with its specific segment:

GeForce RTX 3080 12GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16GB Radeon RX 6500 XT
AORUS XTREME GV-N3080AORUSX W-12GD
GV-N3080AORUSX WB-12GD
 AORUS MASTER GV-N3080AORUS M-12GD GV-N307TAORUS M-16GD
GAMING GV-N3080GAMING OC-12GD GV-N307TDGAMING OC-16GD
GV-N3080GAMING-12GD GV-N307TGAMING-16GD GV-R65XTGAMING-4GD
VISION GV-N3080VISION OC-12GD
GV-N3080VISION-12GD GV-N307TVISION-16GD
EAGLE N3080EAGLE OC-12GD GV-N307TEAGLE OC-16GD GV-R65XTEAGLE OC-4GD
GV-N3080EAGLE-12GD GV-N307TEAGLE-16GD GV-R65XTEAGLE-4GD
MINI-ITX GV-N3080IXEB-12GD

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards Update:

NVIDIA will be upgrading the RTX 3070 Ti to utilize more memory at a higher efficiency than the current RTX 3080 series. It would not be surprising since the GeForce RTX 3060 offers more capacity than its Ti variant. But that would suggest that both RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti would end up with lower VRAM than the upgraded RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. NVIDIA is also expected to offer its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti flagship in Q1 2022 and that is expected to be unveiled at CES 2022.

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB - 17th December Unveil / 11th January Launch
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB - 17th December Unveil / 11th January Launch
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB - Q1 2022?

Currently,  NVIDIA is showing that they are moving away from producing any further GPUs with less than eight gigabytes of memory on board, allowing for consumers to utilize stronger and more efficient GPUs than in previous years.

AMD Readies Higher-End 4800S Desktop Kit With Xbox Series X/S SOC & Up To Radeon RX 6600 Support, Launching In 2022

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'SUPER' Series Graphics Card Specifications (Rumored):

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
GPU NameAmpere GA102-350?Ampere GA102-300Ampere GA102-225Ampere?Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA106-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2TBA628.4mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2TBC
Transistors28 Billion28 Billion28 BillionTBA28 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 BillionTBC
CUDA Cores107521049610240TBA870461446144588848643584
TMUs / ROPs336 / 112328 / 112320 / 112TBA272 / 96184 / 96184 / 96184 / 96152 / 80112 / 64
Tensor / RT Cores336 / 84328 / 82320 / 80TBA272 / 68184 / 46184 / 46184 / 46152 / 38112 / 28
Base ClockTBA1400 MHz1365 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1575 MHz1500 MHz1410 MHz1320 MHz
Boost ClockTBA1700 MHz1665 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1770 MHz1730 MHz1665 MHz1780 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBA36 TFLOPs34 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA22 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs16 TFLOPs13 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBA69 TFLOPs67 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA44 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs32 TFLOPs25 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA285 TOPs273 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA183 TOPs163 TOPs192 TOPs101 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus384-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit
Memory Speed21 Gbps19.5 Gbps19 GbpsTBA19 Gbps21 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s936 GB/s912 GbpsTBA760 GB/s672 GB/s608 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s384 GB/s
TGP450W350W350WTBA320W~300W290W220W175W170W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1499 US$1499 US$1199TBA$699 US$599 US?$599 US$499 US$399 US$329 US
Launch (Availability)Q1 2022?24th September 20203rd June 2021Q1 2022?17th September 2020Q1 2022?10th June, 202129th October 20202nd December 202025th February 2021

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 4 GB Graphics Card:

The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT will be utilizing the full Navi 24 XT GPU die. Internally known as 'Beige Goby', the AMD Navi 24 GPU is the smallest of the RDNA 2 lineup and will feature a single SDMA engine. The chip will feature 2 shader arrays for a total of 8 WGPs and a maximum of 16 Compute Units. AMD has 64 stream processors per compute unit so that brings the total core count on the Navi 24 GPU at 1024 which is half that of the Navi 23 GPU which will offer 2048 stream processors in 32 compute units.

AMD Allegedely Readies Entry-Level Radeon RX 6500 XT & Radeon RX 6400 'RDNA 2' Graphics Cards

In addition to the number of cores, each shader array would feature 128 KB of L1 cache, 1 MB of L2 cache and there would also be 16 MB of Infinity Cache (LLC). The AMD Navi 24 RDNA 2 GPUs will also be featured across a 64-bit bus interface & will be featured on low-end Radeon RX 6500 or RX 6400 series parts. AMD Navi 24 is expected to get some really high clock speeds, even surpassing the 2.8 GHz barrier.

As for the specifications, the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card will feature 1024 cores and 4 GB of GDDR6 memory. The card would not be able to operate in any mining algorithm, especially ETH. The top model will feature a TDP slightly above 75W and as such, will require external power connectors to boot. The card is expected to launch in mid-January so expect an announcement at CES 2022.

The card is expected to aim at the entry-level segment with MSRPs of sub $200-$250 US. Since the Radeon RX 6600 series is already positioned in the premium 1080p gaming segment, expect the Navi 24 GPUs to be aimed at the entry-level 1080p gaming market. But given that AMD has raised the prices of RDNA 2 GPUs and alerted its AIB partners to do the same too, the entry-level market may end up in another mess for budget builders trying to get on something after years of wait.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6400AMD Radeon RX 6500 XTAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid CooledAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX
GPUNavi 24 (XL)?Navi 24 (XT)?Navi 23 (XL)Navi 23 (XT)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTXHNavi 21 XTXH
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die SizeTBDTBD237mm2237mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
TransistorsTBDTBD11.06 Billion11.06 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute Units12162832406072808080
Stream Processors768102417922048256038404608512051205120
TMUs/ROPsTBDTBD112/64128/64160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128320 / 128320 / 128
Game ClockTBDTBD2044 MHz2359 MHz2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz2250 MHzTBA
Boost ClockTBDTBD2491 MHz2589 MHz2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz2345 MHz2435 MHz
FP32 TFLOPsTBDTBD9.0 TFLOPs10.6 TFLOPs13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs24.01 TFLOPs24.93 TFLOPs
Memory Size4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus64-bit64-bit128-bit128-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock14 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps18 Gbps
Bandwidth112 GB/s112 GB/s224 GB/s256 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s576 GB/s576 GB/s
TDP~75W~100W132W160W230W250W300W300W330W330W
Price~$200 US~250 US?$329 US$379 US$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US~$1199 US~$1199 US

News Source: Momomo_US

