Gigabyte Listing Confirms NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB, RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB & AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 4 GB Graphics Cards
Gigabyte has confirmed several upcoming graphics cards including the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB, RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB & AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 4 GB. The graphics cards were confirmed in a listing over at EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission).
The graphics cards are not a surprise since we have known about them for a while but this listing more or less confirms that they are indeed heading to the retail segment soon. The NVIDIA lineup consists of the GeForce RTX 3080 with 12 GB memory, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 16 GB memory & the AMD cards include the Radeon RX 6500 XT with 4 GB memory.
Gigabyte has listed the NVIDIA GeForce RTX cards in several custom variants including AORUS Waterforce, AORUS Waterblock, AORUS, Gaming, OC, Vision OC, Eagle OC while the Radeon RX 6500 XT being an entry-level model will only receive the Eagle and Gaming variation. Videocardz has the following table which shows each variant along with its specific segment:
|GeForce RTX 3080 12GB
|GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16GB
|Radeon RX 6500 XT
|AORUS XTREME
|GV-N3080AORUSX W-12GD
|GV-N3080AORUSX WB-12GD
|AORUS MASTER
|GV-N3080AORUS M-12GD
|GV-N307TAORUS M-16GD
|GAMING
|GV-N3080GAMING OC-12GD
|GV-N307TDGAMING OC-16GD
|GV-N3080GAMING-12GD
|GV-N307TGAMING-16GD
|GV-R65XTGAMING-4GD
|VISION
|GV-N3080VISION OC-12GD
|GV-N3080VISION-12GD
|GV-N307TVISION-16GD
|EAGLE
|N3080EAGLE OC-12GD
|GV-N307TEAGLE OC-16GD
|GV-R65XTEAGLE OC-4GD
|GV-N3080EAGLE-12GD
|GV-N307TEAGLE-16GD
|GV-R65XTEAGLE-4GD
|MINI-ITX
|GV-N3080IXEB-12GD
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards Update:
NVIDIA will be upgrading the RTX 3070 Ti to utilize more memory at a higher efficiency than the current RTX 3080 series. It would not be surprising since the GeForce RTX 3060 offers more capacity than its Ti variant. But that would suggest that both RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti would end up with lower VRAM than the upgraded RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. NVIDIA is also expected to offer its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti flagship in Q1 2022 and that is expected to be unveiled at CES 2022.
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB - 17th December Unveil / 11th January Launch
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB - 17th December Unveil / 11th January Launch
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB - Q1 2022?
Currently, NVIDIA is showing that they are moving away from producing any further GPUs with less than eight gigabytes of memory on board, allowing for consumers to utilize stronger and more efficient GPUs than in previous years.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'SUPER' Series Graphics Card Specifications (Rumored):
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA102-350?
|Ampere GA102-300
|Ampere GA102-225
|Ampere?
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA106-300
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|TBA
|628.4mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|TBC
|Transistors
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|TBA
|28 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|TBC
|CUDA Cores
|10752
|10496
|10240
|TBA
|8704
|6144
|6144
|5888
|4864
|3584
|TMUs / ROPs
|336 / 112
|328 / 112
|320 / 112
|TBA
|272 / 96
|184 / 96
|184 / 96
|184 / 96
|152 / 80
|112 / 64
|Tensor / RT Cores
|336 / 84
|328 / 82
|320 / 80
|TBA
|272 / 68
|184 / 46
|184 / 46
|184 / 46
|152 / 38
|112 / 28
|Base Clock
|TBA
|1400 MHz
|1365 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|TBA
|1575 MHz
|1500 MHz
|1410 MHz
|1320 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|1700 MHz
|1665 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|TBA
|1770 MHz
|1730 MHz
|1665 MHz
|1780 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|TBA
|36 TFLOPs
|34 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|TBA
|22 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|16 TFLOPs
|13 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|TBA
|69 TFLOPs
|67 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|TBA
|44 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|32 TFLOPs
|25 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|285 TOPs
|273 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|TBA
|183 TOPs
|163 TOPs
|192 TOPs
|101 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|24 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|10 GB GDDR6X
|16 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|12 GB GDDR6
|Memory Bus
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|320-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|192-bit
|Memory Speed
|21 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|TBA
|19 Gbps
|21 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|1008 GB/s
|936 GB/s
|912 Gbps
|TBA
|760 GB/s
|672 GB/s
|608 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|TGP
|450W
|350W
|350W
|TBA
|320W
|~300W
|290W
|220W
|175W
|170W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$1499 US
|$1499 US
|$1199
|TBA
|$699 US
|$599 US?
|$599 US
|$499 US
|$399 US
|$329 US
|Launch (Availability)
|Q1 2022?
|24th September 2020
|3rd June 2021
|Q1 2022?
|17th September 2020
|Q1 2022?
|10th June, 2021
|29th October 2020
|2nd December 2020
|25th February 2021
AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 4 GB Graphics Card:
The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT will be utilizing the full Navi 24 XT GPU die. Internally known as 'Beige Goby', the AMD Navi 24 GPU is the smallest of the RDNA 2 lineup and will feature a single SDMA engine. The chip will feature 2 shader arrays for a total of 8 WGPs and a maximum of 16 Compute Units. AMD has 64 stream processors per compute unit so that brings the total core count on the Navi 24 GPU at 1024 which is half that of the Navi 23 GPU which will offer 2048 stream processors in 32 compute units.
In addition to the number of cores, each shader array would feature 128 KB of L1 cache, 1 MB of L2 cache and there would also be 16 MB of Infinity Cache (LLC). The AMD Navi 24 RDNA 2 GPUs will also be featured across a 64-bit bus interface & will be featured on low-end Radeon RX 6500 or RX 6400 series parts. AMD Navi 24 is expected to get some really high clock speeds, even surpassing the 2.8 GHz barrier.
As for the specifications, the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card will feature 1024 cores and 4 GB of GDDR6 memory. The card would not be able to operate in any mining algorithm, especially ETH. The top model will feature a TDP slightly above 75W and as such, will require external power connectors to boot. The card is expected to launch in mid-January so expect an announcement at CES 2022.
The card is expected to aim at the entry-level segment with MSRPs of sub $200-$250 US. Since the Radeon RX 6600 series is already positioned in the premium 1080p gaming segment, expect the Navi 24 GPUs to be aimed at the entry-level 1080p gaming market. But given that AMD has raised the prices of RDNA 2 GPUs and alerted its AIB partners to do the same too, the entry-level market may end up in another mess for budget builders trying to get on something after years of wait.
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon RX 6400
|AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6600
|AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6800
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX
|GPU
|Navi 24 (XL)?
|Navi 24 (XT)?
|Navi 23 (XL)
|Navi 23 (XT)
|Navi 22 (XT?)
|Navi 21 XL
|Navi 21 XT
|Navi 21 XTX
|Navi 21 XTXH
|Navi 21 XTXH
|Process Node
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|Die Size
|TBD
|TBD
|237mm2
|237mm2
|336mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|Transistors
|TBD
|TBD
|11.06 Billion
|11.06 Billion
|17.2 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|Compute Units
|12
|16
|28
|32
|40
|60
|72
|80
|80
|80
|Stream Processors
|768
|1024
|1792
|2048
|2560
|3840
|4608
|5120
|5120
|5120
|TMUs/ROPs
|TBD
|TBD
|112/64
|128/64
|160/64
|240 / 96
|288 / 128
|320 / 128
|320 / 128
|320 / 128
|Game Clock
|TBD
|TBD
|2044 MHz
|2359 MHz
|2424 MHz
|1815 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2250 MHz
|TBA
|Boost Clock
|TBD
|TBD
|2491 MHz
|2589 MHz
|2581 MHz
|2105 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2345 MHz
|2435 MHz
|FP32 TFLOPs
|TBD
|TBD
|9.0 TFLOPs
|10.6 TFLOPs
|13.21 TFLOPs
|16.17 TFLOPs
|20.74 TFLOPs
|23.04 TFLOPs
|24.01 TFLOPs
|24.93 TFLOPs
|Memory Size
|4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache
|4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|Memory Bus
|64-bit
|64-bit
|128-bit
|128-bit
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Memory Clock
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|112 GB/s
|112 GB/s
|224 GB/s
|256 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|576 GB/s
|576 GB/s
|TDP
|~75W
|~100W
|132W
|160W
|230W
|250W
|300W
|300W
|330W
|330W
|Price
|~$200 US
|~250 US?
|$329 US
|$379 US
|$479 US
|$579 US
|$649 US
|$999 US
|~$1199 US
|~$1199 US
News Source: Momomo_US
