Gigabyte Listing Confirms NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB, RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB & AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 4 GB Graphics Cards

Gigabyte has confirmed several upcoming graphics cards including the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB, RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB & AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 4 GB. The graphics cards were confirmed in a listing over at EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission).

The graphics cards are not a surprise since we have known about them for a while but this listing more or less confirms that they are indeed heading to the retail segment soon. The NVIDIA lineup consists of the GeForce RTX 3080 with 12 GB memory, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 16 GB memory & the AMD cards include the Radeon RX 6500 XT with 4 GB memory.

Gigabyte has listed the NVIDIA GeForce RTX cards in several custom variants including AORUS Waterforce, AORUS Waterblock, AORUS, Gaming, OC, Vision OC, Eagle OC while the Radeon RX 6500 XT being an entry-level model will only receive the Eagle and Gaming variation. Videocardz has the following table which shows each variant along with its specific segment:

GeForce RTX 3080 12GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16GB Radeon RX 6500 XT AORUS XTREME GV-N3080AORUSX W-12GD GV-N3080AORUSX WB-12GD AORUS MASTER GV-N3080AORUS M-12GD GV-N307TAORUS M-16GD GAMING GV-N3080GAMING OC-12GD GV-N307TDGAMING OC-16GD GV-N3080GAMING-12GD GV-N307TGAMING-16GD GV-R65XTGAMING-4GD VISION GV-N3080VISION OC-12GD GV-N3080VISION-12GD GV-N307TVISION-16GD EAGLE N3080EAGLE OC-12GD GV-N307TEAGLE OC-16GD GV-R65XTEAGLE OC-4GD GV-N3080EAGLE-12GD GV-N307TEAGLE-16GD GV-R65XTEAGLE-4GD MINI-ITX GV-N3080IXEB-12GD

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards Update:

NVIDIA will be upgrading the RTX 3070 Ti to utilize more memory at a higher efficiency than the current RTX 3080 series. It would not be surprising since the GeForce RTX 3060 offers more capacity than its Ti variant. But that would suggest that both RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti would end up with lower VRAM than the upgraded RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. NVIDIA is also expected to offer its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti flagship in Q1 2022 and that is expected to be unveiled at CES 2022.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB - 17th December Unveil / 11th January Launch

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB - 17th December Unveil / 11th January Launch

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB - Q1 2022?

Currently, NVIDIA is showing that they are moving away from producing any further GPUs with less than eight gigabytes of memory on board, allowing for consumers to utilize stronger and more efficient GPUs than in previous years.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'SUPER' Series Graphics Card Specifications (Rumored):

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Name Ampere GA102-350? Ampere GA102-300 Ampere GA102-225 Ampere? Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA106-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 TBA 628.4mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 TBC Transistors 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion TBA 28 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion TBC CUDA Cores 10752 10496 10240 TBA 8704 6144 6144 5888 4864 3584 TMUs / ROPs 336 / 112 328 / 112 320 / 112 TBA 272 / 96 184 / 96 184 / 96 184 / 96 152 / 80 112 / 64 Tensor / RT Cores 336 / 84 328 / 82 320 / 80 TBA 272 / 68 184 / 46 184 / 46 184 / 46 152 / 38 112 / 28 Base Clock TBA 1400 MHz 1365 MHz TBA 1440 MHz TBA 1575 MHz 1500 MHz 1410 MHz 1320 MHz Boost Clock TBA 1700 MHz 1665 MHz TBA 1710 MHz TBA 1770 MHz 1730 MHz 1665 MHz 1780 MHz FP32 Compute TBA 36 TFLOPs 34 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs TBA 22 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs 16 TFLOPs 13 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBA 69 TFLOPs 67 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs TBA 44 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 32 TFLOPs 25 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 285 TOPs 273 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs TBA 183 TOPs 163 TOPs 192 TOPs 101 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 10 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit Memory Speed 21 Gbps 19.5 Gbps 19 Gbps TBA 19 Gbps 21 Gbps 19 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 936 GB/s 912 Gbps TBA 760 GB/s 672 GB/s 608 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 384 GB/s TGP 450W 350W 350W TBA 320W ~300W 290W 220W 175W 170W Price (MSRP / FE) $1499 US $1499 US $1199 TBA $699 US $599 US? $599 US $499 US $399 US $329 US Launch (Availability) Q1 2022? 24th September 2020 3rd June 2021 Q1 2022? 17th September 2020 Q1 2022? 10th June, 2021 29th October 2020 2nd December 2020 25th February 2021

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 4 GB Graphics Card:

The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT will be utilizing the full Navi 24 XT GPU die. Internally known as 'Beige Goby', the AMD Navi 24 GPU is the smallest of the RDNA 2 lineup and will feature a single SDMA engine. The chip will feature 2 shader arrays for a total of 8 WGPs and a maximum of 16 Compute Units. AMD has 64 stream processors per compute unit so that brings the total core count on the Navi 24 GPU at 1024 which is half that of the Navi 23 GPU which will offer 2048 stream processors in 32 compute units.

In addition to the number of cores, each shader array would feature 128 KB of L1 cache, 1 MB of L2 cache and there would also be 16 MB of Infinity Cache (LLC). The AMD Navi 24 RDNA 2 GPUs will also be featured across a 64-bit bus interface & will be featured on low-end Radeon RX 6500 or RX 6400 series parts. AMD Navi 24 is expected to get some really high clock speeds, even surpassing the 2.8 GHz barrier.

As for the specifications, the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card will feature 1024 cores and 4 GB of GDDR6 memory. The card would not be able to operate in any mining algorithm, especially ETH. The top model will feature a TDP slightly above 75W and as such, will require external power connectors to boot. The card is expected to launch in mid-January so expect an announcement at CES 2022.

The card is expected to aim at the entry-level segment with MSRPs of sub $200-$250 US. Since the Radeon RX 6600 series is already positioned in the premium 1080p gaming segment, expect the Navi 24 GPUs to be aimed at the entry-level 1080p gaming market. But given that AMD has raised the prices of RDNA 2 GPUs and alerted its AIB partners to do the same too, the entry-level market may end up in another mess for budget builders trying to get on something after years of wait.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6400 AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT AMD Radeon RX 6600 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX GPU Navi 24 (XL)? Navi 24 (XT)? Navi 23 (XL) Navi 23 (XT) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Navi 21 XTXH Navi 21 XTXH Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size TBD TBD 237mm2 237mm2 336mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors TBD TBD 11.06 Billion 11.06 Billion 17.2 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units 12 16 28 32 40 60 72 80 80 80 Stream Processors 768 1024 1792 2048 2560 3840 4608 5120 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBD TBD 112/64 128/64 160/64 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBD TBD 2044 MHz 2359 MHz 2424 MHz 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz 2250 MHz TBA Boost Clock TBD TBD 2491 MHz 2589 MHz 2581 MHz 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz 2345 MHz 2435 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBD TBD 9.0 TFLOPs 10.6 TFLOPs 13.21 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs 24.01 TFLOPs 24.93 TFLOPs Memory Size 4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache 4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 64-bit 64-bit 128-bit 128-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 18 Gbps 18 Gbps Bandwidth 112 GB/s 112 GB/s 224 GB/s 256 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 576 GB/s 576 GB/s TDP ~75W ~100W 132W 160W 230W 250W 300W 300W 330W 330W Price ~$200 US ~250 US? $329 US $379 US $479 US $579 US $649 US $999 US ~$1199 US ~$1199 US

