The Motorola Razr 3 Could Release with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, UWB Support, and More Flagship Features

We have reached a point where we can say that foldable phones are a huge success. This is very evident when you glance at the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 as both phones defied expectations and ushered the foldable market into a new and better era. This has also paved a path for several other companies to try their hands at foldable phones and now folks over XDA are claiming that the upcoming Motorola Razr 3 is finally going to join the flagship foldable model with top-notch hardware.

The Motorola Razr 3 May End Up Going Head to Head with the Next Galaxy Z Flip

According to the source, the Motorola Razr 3 is going to ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is an upgrade because the phones from the previous generation were mid-range chips, at best and that was not enough for many. Additionally, users might also get access to support for ultra-wideband which will allow for better positioning and tracking.

Furthermore, the Motorola Razr 3 could also ship with 6, 8, or 12 gigs of RAM with storage options ranging from 128 to 512 gigs, which is plenty, and well, well served for a flagship device. You can also expect NFC along with a secondary display, a centered punch-hole camera. The source also claims that the phone could come with a 120Hz refresh rate with a full HD AMOLED panel.

Looking at the alleged specs, it is safe to say that the Motorola Razr 3 is going to be a full-fledged foldable flagship whenever it launches in the market and I am glad that the company is finally taking the step. Motorola has an excellent presence in the low and mid-range market, so seeing the company usher into something higher end is definitely something that I am looking forward to seeing.

Do you think the Motorola Razr 3 will be a worthy competitor to other flagship foldable phones that are coming this year or it will be forgotten? Let us know your thoughts.