Developer Bloober Team has released The Medium update 1.1 which offers performance improvements across the board alongside raytracing optimizations and more.

The new patch is available for download through Steam now and addresses several reported bugs, including gameplay bugs in various locations and crashing issues when loading save games. In addition to these changes, the update should resolve GPU utilization issues that players have been experiencing following last month’s update.

The new 1.1 update also packs various game sound and graphical bug fixes and should offer improvement in interactions with in-game events. As mentioned above, the patch also includes optimizations for Raytracing across the whole game. We’ve included the official release notes, as supplied by Bloober Team, down below:

The Medium Update 1.1 Release Notes - Performance optimizations across the whole game - Eliminated gameplay bugs in various locations - Eliminated known game crashes - Eliminated game bugs reported by the community - Graphical bug fixes across the whole game - Improvements in camera operation and settings - Scene lighting fixes in various locations - Fixes for reported crash issues when loading saves - Improvements in interactions with in-game events and characters across the whole game - Raytracing optimizations across the whole game - Game sound fixes

The Medium is available globally now for Xbox Series X|S and PC. The title is also available through Xbox Game Pass. Be sure to read our review in case you haven’t done so yet. In his review, Kai Powell praised the game's dual-reality gameplay and soundtrack.

The Medium is a good return to form for the survival horror genre that's split in such wild directions, from the first person Allison Road/P.T. at one end and the creature sneakers that either overload the player with firepower or strip it all away to force them to hide from a greater threat. The Medium takes a different path altogether, instead trying to invoke the split realities of Silent Hill and rely on those feelings of longing and desire for something new from Team Silent. While Bloober Team misses that crucial spark that made the Silent Hill titles so brilliant in the first place, their first draft of horror should spook and delight fans of the genre.

