The Medium PS5 Rating Surfaces, Suggesting a Release on Sony’s Console in The Near Future

The Medium, the adventure horror title from Bloober Team, has recently received a PS5 rating.

To date, being a timed-exclusive, the dual-reality horror game has only been released on Xbox Series X|S and PC, but from the looks of it, PlayStation 5 owners will also soon be able to play the title. Aside from an Xbox rating, the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has now also rated the game for Sony’s next-gen console. This implies that Bloober Team’s title is likely to release on PS5 in the coming months, possibly as soon as next month.

Bloober Team Isn’t Looking to Sell as It Would Be a Risk to Its Strategic Goals

The Medium was released for both PC and Xbox Series X|S back in January of this year, and with 6-month exclusive periods being quite common, the game could launch as early as late July.

For now, please take the information above with a pinch of salt for now as it hasn’t been officially confirmed just yet that the game will indeed also be arriving on Sony’s platform. Upon release, Bloober Team’s horror titles received mixed reviews. Our very own Kai Powell reviewed the game as well and praised its unique dual-reality gameplay and soundtrack while criticizing its combat alongside the game’s camera movement.

The Medium is a good return to form for the survival horror genre that's split in such wild directions, from the first person Allison Road/P.T. at one end and the creature sneakers that either overload the player with firepower or strip it all away to force them to hide from a greater threat. The Medium takes a different path altogether, instead trying to invoke the split realities of Silent Hill and rely on those feelings of longing and desire for something new from Team Silent. While Bloober Team misses that crucial spark that made the Silent Hill titles so brilliant in the first place, their first draft of horror should spook and delight fans of the genre.

The Medium is available globally now for PC and Xbox Series. The game is also available via Xbox Game Pass.