The Medium PC Requirements Revealed; NVIDIA RTX 2080 Recommended For 4K Resolution with Ray Tracing Enabled

The Medium PC requirements have been revealed through Steam, including the minimum PC specs and recommended specs for gaming in 4K.

Microsoft and developer Bloober Team recently released a new Dual-Reality trailer alongside the very-first gameplay footage for the upcoming psychological horror title, and from the looks of it, we now also know what kind of rig PC players will need to play the ambitious title.

On Xbox Series X, The Medium will run in 4K resolution at 30FPS due to cinematic reasons. "The game is 4K/30fps”, the developer said on the studio's official YouTube channel last week. “The decision to go with 30 fps is a result of the game's focus on cinematic experience on one hand, and the player's ability to play in 2 worlds at the same time, rendered and displayed simultaneously, on the other hand."

Alright, so what kind of setup will PC players be needing to properly run this game? Well, those playing the title in 1080p resolution will require 8GB of RAM combined with an NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB/AMD Radeon™ R9 390X GPU. Playing the game in 4K resolution, however, especially with Ray Tracing enabled, is a different story - Bloober Team recommmends 16GB of RAM combined with an NVIDIA GTX 2080 GPU.

Check out the minimum and recommended PC specs below.

The Medium PC Requirements MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 (64bit version only) Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-6600 / AMD Ryzen™ 5 2500X Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: @1080p NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon™ R9 390X (or equivalent with 4 GB VRAM) DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 30 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible, headphones recommended

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 (64bit version only) Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-9600 / AMD Ryzen™ 7 3700X Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: @1080p NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti / Radeon™ RX Vega 56 | @4K NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2070 / Radeon™ RX 5700 XT DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 30 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX compatible, headphones recommended Additional Notes: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2080 for 4K with ray tracing on



The Medium is slated for a release on Xbox Series X and PC during the holiday season, but is expected to release on other platforms later on.