Menu
Company

Stray’s Mysterious Robot Text Has Been Completely Decoded

Nathan Birch
Jul 27, 2022
Stray

While Stray’s fuzzy protagonist is the one that gets most of the attention, one of the game’s other stars is its densely-packed and detailed world. One of the things that really lends this robot-inhabited underworld an air of mystery is Stray’s unique written language, which adorns shops, books, computers screens, and more. So, does any of it actually mean anything or are they just random symbols slapped on things to look cool? Thankfully, it turns out it’s the former.

Half-Glass Gaming writer Josh Wirtanen managed to completely decipher the language by starting with the few times translations actually are provided, such as chapter titles and the names of the various songs you can give the robot Morusque to play, and going from there. Eventually, Virtanen came up with the following alphabet…

Related StoryUle Lopez
Stray Becomes the Best User-Rated Game of 2022 on Steam
Stray

I’ve always loved when games go the extra mile and create their own languages. So, how much extra meaning does knowing this robo-alphabet add to the game? Well, you actually can translate a lot of the text found in the game – shop signs, newspapers, computers, soda machines, ect. Heck, maybe there are some secret messages to be found! That said, there does seem to be some placeholder text in the game that doesn’t mean anything, so don’t give yourself a headache if a particular translation doesn’t make much sense.

Been living under a rock and haven’t heard about Stray? The game’s a hit on Steam and I found it be a delightful immersive feline adventure in my full review

"Stray may be small and scrappy, but it’s also beautiful, lovingly crafted, and bounds from one genre and play style to the next with impressive grace. Even cat skeptics ought to be won over by the game, so don’t be afraid to invite this Stray in from the cold."

Stray is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order