The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Release Date Confirmed to be September 1st

The latest game in the Lord of the Rings franchise has finally received its release date. Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon have confirmed that the stealth game The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be available on consoles and PC on September 1st, 2022. Unfortunately, Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait a bit longer as the game is still planned to release later this year.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was announced in 2019 by Daedalic Entertainment. Ever since then, information regarding the game has been relatively scarce. We saw a cool trailer pop up during last year's Game Awards but not much else. The game has been revealed to be a story-driven action-adventure game in which players take on the role of Gollum to win back his precious ring.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum promises to expand the Tolkien universe in some interesting rather ways (it takes place during the largely-unexplored period between The Hobbit and LOTR) and features some promising player-choice mechanics, as your “Gollum” and “Smeagol” sides battle against each other. Here’s a brief official description of the game:

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is the first video game to be born out of the new fellowship forged between Daedalic Entertainment and Middle-earth Enterprises, with scope for more new experiences in the future. This new title will remain true to the vision laid out in J.R.R Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings and will also explore new events and details related to Gollum’s journey. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be powered by Unreal Engine and will be localized into multiple languages so that fans from across the globe will be able to enjoy this new action adventure.

As mentioned before, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on September 1st. There will also be a physical release of the game that will be available for the console editions of the game. Additionally, a Nintendo Switch port of the game will become available later in the year.

