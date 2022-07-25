Menu
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Delayed by a Few Months for Polishing

Alessio Palumbo
Jul 25, 2022
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Today, Nacon and Daedalic Entertainment announced another delay of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. The game is being moved from its September 1st release date to a few months after that, as revealed in a freshly issued press release. The reason is to further polish and improve the final product.

Daedalic Entertainment and NACON would like to thank all players for their patience and support so far. During the past several years, the team has been working hard to share our vision of a remarkable story, set in a breathtaking world, filled with magic and wonder. We are dedicated to meeting our community’s expectations and uncovering the untold story of Gollum in a way that honors the vision of J.R.R. Tolkien.

That being said, in order to deliver the best possible experience, we have decided to push the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum by a few months. We'll update with an exact timing in the near future.

Daedalic and NACON are grateful for their passionate community and will be happy to share this unique adventure with them soon.

Moving away from the September 1st date must have been a hard decision to make, given that it would have allowed the developers and publishers to cash in on the hype for The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power TV series, due to air on September 2nd via Amazon Prime Video. At the same time, many fans had noticed that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum needed more time in the oven, so this choice should make for a better final game.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Overview

While being vital to the story by J.R.R. Tolkien, many parts of Gollum’s quest have not been told in detail yet. In The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™ you get to experience this story. From his time as a slave below the Dark Tower to his stay with the Elves of Mirkwood.

Use stealth, agility and cunning to survive and overcome what lies ahead. Climb, leap and grapple your way past dangers or into advantageous spots.

While Gollum might not be a fighter, it is not unlike him to assassinate a careless enemy when the chance presents itself – or dispose of them in more creative and villainous ways.

The decisions you make and the way you play have a direct influence on Gollum’s personality: Always struggling between the two sides embodied by Gollum and Sméagol, it is up to you to decide whether the darker side of Gollum takes over or if there is a spark of reason left in what once was Sméagol. One mind, two egos - you decide!

