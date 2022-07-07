Menu
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Shows off Stealth and Epic Vistas in a New Gameplay Trailer

Nathan Birch
Jul 7, 2022
The Lord of the Rings Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is one of 2022’s biggest question marks. We’ve known about the title for years now, but we’ve seen very little of it – a couple of brief teaser trailers are all developer Daedalic Entertainment has shared publicly. Thankfully, just moments ago during the latest Nacon Connect presentation, we got a more substantial gameplay trailer. The video provides a better look at Gollum’s stealth gameplay, some of the game’s impressive Middle-earth vistas, and more. Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Need to know more? Here’s the official description for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum…

"Gollum is perhaps the most maligned and misunderstood creature in all of Middle-earth. Cursed with dueling personalities and a constant compulsion to find his Preciousss, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, takes players on an exceptional journey, sharing a perspective unique to Gollum, alone. Whether creeping through tall grasses or swimming in rivers, Gollum must move with stealth if he is to evade enemies during his adventure. From the mountains of Mordor, to the Mines of Moria, and passing through Mirkwood Forest, players will explore a variety of diverse environments and experience challenging gameplay."

Wccftech’s own Chris Wray went hands-on with LoTR: Gollum earlier this year, and found it to be a promising adventure, albeit one that may be held back by its license in some ways.

"As a fan of Lord of the Rings, I'm looking forward to this. As a gamer, I'm hoping that it will be good. A few things make me worry that it will be a very linear progression with few challenges, such as the fact that Gollum doesn't "level up" or essentially develop as the game progresses. This is a Tolkien estate matter, and it's fitting. Gollum is 500+ years old; you can't teach an old dog new tricks."

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on September 1. A Switch version will arrive at a later date.

