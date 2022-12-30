The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Nintendo Switch Special Edition Leaks Online

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is one of the biggest games releasing on Switch next year, and there is no denying Nintendo will push the game as much as possible, turning it into yet another system seller like Breath of the Wild.

As such, it is not surprising to see that a Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED special edition will release alongside the game, as reported today on the Gaming Leaks subreddit and sites like Famiboards and ResetERA. The picture, which can be checked out by going here, showcases the unique design of both the console and the Joy-Con controllers.

The wait for The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom has been long, but it's almost over. Back in September, Nintendo confirmed the next entry in the series would launch worldwide on May 12th, 2023. In the game, players will have to explore not only the vast lands of Hyrule but also the skies.

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom launches on Nintendo Switch on May 12th, 2023.