The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Delayed to Spring 2023

The upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel, for now, named Breath of the Wild 2, has been delayed into 2023.

The delay was announced by Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma just now. Previously launching later this year on the Nintendo Switch, the sequel to 2017’s Breath of the Wild is now releasing in spring 2023.

“I have an update to share on the launch timing of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”, the producer said in a new video announcing the delay. “We previously announced that we were aiming for a 2022 release for this game. However, we have decided to extend our development time a bit and change the release to spring 2023. For those of you who have been looking forward to a release this year, we apologize.”

“As previously announced, the adventure in this sequel will take place not just on the ground as in the previous game, but also in the skies above. However, the expanded world goes beyond that, and there will be an even wider variety of features you can enjoy, including new encounters and new gameplay elements.”

Aonuma added, “In order to make this game’s experience something special, the entire team is continuing to work diligently on this game, so please wait a while longer.

An exact release date is yet to be confirmed. We’ll update you as soon as learn more about Breath of the Wild 2 as soon as more info comes in on it.

Down below you’ll find the game’s first look trailer, as released back in June of 2019. Late last year, we covered some newly-filed Nintendo patents that might include some interesting details about the game’s gameplay mechanics, including a new “Rewind” power, Link’s ability to perform a special action when “falling”, and our hero being able to move freely through platforms.