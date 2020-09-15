All Super Mario 3d All-Stars Games Are Emulated; Galaxy Code Has Been Recompiled to Run Natively on the Switch CPU

Super Mario 3D All-Stars has reportedly leaked online ahead of its official release date, and the first technical details have emerged online.

As reported by OatlmealDome on Twitter, all three games are emulated. Super Mario Galaxy and Sunshine run under an emulator called hagi, while Mario 64 runs on an unspecified Nintendo 64 emulator that uses the Vulkan API.

Super Mario 3D All Stars has leaked onto the Internet. It appears all the games are emulated. Galaxy and Sunshine run under a Wii and GameCube emulator named "hagi"(?) possibly made by NERD (Nintendo of Europe division). Mario 64 is running under an N64 emulator. Dunno which. — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) September 15, 2020

Information on the N64 emulator: https://t.co/nqZy7iIPOz — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) September 15, 2020

Among the three games, Super Mario Galaxy is the game that seemingly had the most work done on it, as the original code has been recompiled to run on the Switch CPU natively.

Galaxy in particular is really interesting. It appears they recompiled the original code to run natively on the Switch CPU, but everything else (GPU/Audio) is running in the emulator. Interesting trick! — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) September 15, 2020

Super Mario 3D All-Stars includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. The three games feature select enhancements such as better resolution and an in-game music player mode.

Optimized versions of 3D Mario games Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy are coming to Nintendo Switch in one package. In addition to having higher resolutions than their original versions, the games have been optimized for a smooth gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch. 3D All-Stars also includes an in-game music-player mode to play the music and songs from all three games. Players can also listen to music on their Nintendo Switch systems when the screen is off. A limited production of 3D All-Stars launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Sept. 18 and will be available until approximately March 31, 2021.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars launches on Nintendo Switch on September 18th worldwide. The game will only be available until March 31st.