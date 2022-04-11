The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Open Ocarina PC Port Now Supports 60 FPS Gameplay

One of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time native PC ports now supports 60 FPS gameplay, as showcased by a new video shared online.

This port, called Open Ocarina, now features an experimental mode that supports 60 FPS gameplay. Despite still being experimental, and with a few bugs here and there, it already seems to work nicely, judging from the video shared by zel on Youtube.

Today I decided to test out the experimental 60fps mode that is being worked on in the OpenOcarina port of Ocarina of Time. The Ship of Harkinian port does not seem to support 60fps at all yet, so I could not test it for that port. So far, although buggy, it does work quite well. I also tested the HD texture pack feature at the end of the video, however, the pack I tested here is older and does not fully work.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Open Ocarina native PC port can be downloaded from GitHub. The repository does not feature any of the assets necessary to build the ROM for obvious reasons, so it requires a prior copy of the game.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was originally released on Nintendo 64 before getting ported to different Nintendo systems and getting finally remade for the Nintendo 3DS.