The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Native PC Port Is Now Available for Dowload

A native PC port of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time including features not found in the original release is now available for download.

The port, which is called Ship of Harkinian, uses reverse-engineered code and adds, as already mentioned, some features not available in the original, such as mouse and keyboard controls support, improved graphics, and widescreen support.

The development team showcased The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time native PC port in a new video that can be watched on YouTube. During the video, the team also provided a sneak peek at features that will be available after launch, such as higher framerate support and more.

More on The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time PC port Ship of Harkinian and how to download it can be found on the project's official Discord server.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is the first 3D entry in the popular series by Nintendo, and is generally considered as one of the best video games of all time. The game has been released on multiple Nintendo consoles over time, including Nintendo Switch as part of the Nintendo Switch Online offerings, but has only been remade once for the Nintendo 3DS console, complete with some additional features not found in the original.