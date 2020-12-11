The Last of Us Part II Wins Game of the Year Award at TGA 2020

While gamers might watch The Game Awards mostly for the game announcements and reveals, the show's title itself implies the heavy focus on acknowledging the best titles released this year.

Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II won the biggest prize of all, the Game of the Year award, last night. It beat DOOM Eternal, Hades, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Ghost of Tsushima (who had previously won the Player's Voice award) in the overall category.

Mass Effect Teaser Trailer Hints at a Direct Sequel to BioWare’s Original Trilogy

That was far from the only prize garnered by Naughty Dog at The Game Awards 2020, by the way. The PlayStation 4 exclusive also topped the 'Best Game Direction', 'Best Narrative', 'Best Action/Adventure', 'Best Audio Design', 'Best Performance' (Laura Bailey as Abby), and 'Innovation in Accessibility' categories. The Last of Us Part II was, however, nominated but ultimately beaten in the 'Best Art Direction' category by Ghost of Tsushima and in the 'Best Score and Music' category by Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Other winners include Hades as the 'Best Indie' and 'Best Action', Among Us as the 'Best Mobile' and 'Best Multiplayer', Phasmophobia as the 'Best Debut', Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 as the 'Best Sports/Racing', Microsoft Flight Simulator as the 'Best Sim/Strategy', Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate as the 'Best Fighting', No Man's Sky as the 'Best Ongoing', Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout as the 'Best Community Support', Animal Crossing: New Horizons as the 'Best Family', Half-Life: Alyx as the 'Best VR/AR', League of Legends as the 'Best eSports', and again Final Fantasy VII Remake as the 'Best RPG'. Lastly, Tell Me Why prevailed in the 'Games for Impact' category.

The Last of Us Part II was rated 9.5 out of 10 in Kai's review from earlier this year.