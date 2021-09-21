The Good Life, SWERY’s Next Game, Is Out in Less Than a Month
PLAYISM and White Owls Inc. have announced the final release date of The Good Life, SWERY's next game, and it's close. The 'debt-repayment RPG/life sim adventure', funded on Kickstarter in May 2018, is now set to launch on October 15th for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
The Good Life is a captivating adventure game in which you play as Naomi, a New York-based photographer who has just arrived in the small British town of Rainy Woods with a specific job at hand - to discover the truth behind this place known as the “happiest town in the world”. Race against the clock tracing multiple leads and solve mysteries as a human, a cat, or a dog! Getting to the bottom of this mystery will require you to cook, eat, sleep, shop, farm, and explore the town, taking on photography jobs and other more “unconventional” quests.
Uncover the truth about Rainy Woods – the small, boring town that Naomi refers to as “Hell on Earth”.
-
Explore the vast and sprawling town of Rainy Woods
-
Take photos to repay your debt
-
Unlock and try out new recipes
-
Plant, grow, and harvest your own crops
-
Discover new clothing and other items
-
Save up money and renovate your house and garden(!)
-
Investigate a murder while riding a sheep(?!)
In a previous exclusive interview with Wccftech, Hidetaka 'SWERY' Suehiro said about The Good Life:
In my most recent game, The Missing, I really challenged myself to make the game first and then think about the story, more than I have ever done before. And with The Good Life, I'm going to take that approach and evolve even further. Make a gameplay focused game which may sound strange to you, but basically what I mean is that the gameplay is going to be the ultimate factor that pushes the players. Of course, there will be the atmosphere, the weird characters, the horror, erotic things that you expect from a SWERY game, but that's all going to be added later.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 299
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.