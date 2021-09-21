The Good Life, SWERY’s Next Game, Is Out in Less Than a Month

PLAYISM and White Owls Inc. have announced the final release date of The Good Life, SWERY's next game, and it's close. The 'debt-repayment RPG/life sim adventure', funded on Kickstarter in May 2018, is now set to launch on October 15th for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The Good Life is a captivating adventure game in which you play as Naomi, a New York-based photographer who has just arrived in the small British town of Rainy Woods with a specific job at hand - to discover the truth behind this place known as the “happiest town in the world”. Race against the clock tracing multiple leads and solve mysteries as a human, a cat, or a dog! Getting to the bottom of this mystery will require you to cook, eat, sleep, shop, farm, and explore the town, taking on photography jobs and other more “unconventional” quests. Uncover the truth about Rainy Woods – the small, boring town that Naomi refers to as “Hell on Earth”. Explore the vast and sprawling town of Rainy Woods

Take photos to repay your debt

Unlock and try out new recipes

Plant, grow, and harvest your own crops

Discover new clothing and other items

Save up money and renovate your house and garden(!)

Investigate a murder while riding a sheep(?!)

