Xbox Game Pass Adds Back 4 Blood, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, and More in Early October

Microsoft has revealed the new titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in early October, and there are some more big Day 1 releases on the way. These include the new co-op zombie shooter Back 4 Blood, SWERY’s latest slice of weirdness, The Good Life, and the action-strategy game, The Riftbreaker. They’re joined by Destiny 2: Beyond Light, twisted horror game Visage, and more.

Here are your early-October PC and console Game Pass titles:

The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 7 A Pythonesque adventure game in which you journey through a richly detailed landscape built from hundreds of Renaissance paintings. Embark on a quest as an unnamed heroine to hunt down the tyrant Heavenly Peter. Encounter a bizarre cast of characters, perplexing puzzles, and implausible scenarios. Visage (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 7 Visage is a first-person psychological horror game. Explore a mysterious ever-changing house in a slow-paced, atmospheric world that combines both uncannily comforting and horrifyingly realistic environments and enjoy a genuinely terrifying experience. Back 4 Blood (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 12 Available day one with Xbox Game Pass: Back 4 Blood is a thrilling cooperative first-person shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise. Experience the intense 4 player co-op narrative campaign, competitive multiplayer as human or Ridden, and frenetic gameplay that keeps you in the action. Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PC) – October 12 A new power is born out of the ancient Pyramid ship above Europa’s frozen frontier, and a dark empire has risen beneath, united under the banner of the Fallen Kell of Darkness, Eramis. Join your fellow Guardians and bring down the empire at any cost – even if it means wielding the Darkness itself. Ring of Pain (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 14 Enter the Ring of Pain, a roguelike card crawler where encounters come to you. Each step around the ring is a dire decision. Go for the loot or backstab a creeping horror? Meet strange friends bearing gifts and treasure. Choose your gear wisely to survive and discover secrets. The Riftbreaker (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 14 Available day one with Xbox Game Pass: You are an elite scientist/commando inside an advanced Mecha-Suit. Enter a one-way portal to a distant planet with the purpose of building up a base that will allow travel back to Earth and further colonization. Build up your base, collect samples and research new inventions to survive. The Good Life (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 15 Available day one with Xbox Game Pass: Journalist Naomi Hayward is drowning in debt. Having accepted a request from The Morning Bell newspaper to “uncover the mystery of a small English town,” Naomi finds herself far from her home in New York, in Rainy Woods, known as “the happiest place in the world.”

Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 games for 10 bucks a month — you can check out a full list of available console and PC games here. As always, Microsoft is offering new subscribers a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which also includes Xbox Live Gold and EA Play subscriptions) for a mere $1.

What Game Pass titles do you plan on tackling over the next few weeks? I’m sure most will be jumping into Back 4 Blood, but Visage is also worth a try if you’re looking for some Halloween scares.