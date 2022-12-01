Rec Room, the free-to-play virtual world and user-generated content (UGC) platform that debuted back in 2016, recently introduced gift cards to the game.

To celebrate that, we've partnered with the developers to give away three $25 digital gift cards. Just enter the giveaway box below for a chance to win. Good luck!

Rec Room Digital Gift Cards Giveaway



Rec Room, featuring an estimated player base of 29 million players, is available on iOS, Android, Meta/Oculus (Rift + Quest), PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One, and PC (Steam). The only missing platform is the Nintendo Switch, though the official website mentions more upcoming platforms, so that may change soon.

Rec Room is the best place to build and play games together. With more than 82M lifetime users, you can party up with friends from all around the world to play, hang out, explore MILLIONS of player-created rooms, or build something new! Rec Room is a welcoming, easy-to-navigate social hub and gives you a super easy way to make games, hangout spaces, go to creative classes, virtual workshops, parties and more.

Rec Room is free and is available on most platforms from phones to VR headsets. It’s the social app you play like a video game!

Find Your Community: Build and curate gathering spaces and communities to hang out with friends and make new ones. Create or join classes, host a workshop, create a club, build worldly experiences and try out creative events.

Come for Friends, Stay for Discovery: Worlds await in Rec Room. There’s plenty to see, play and talk about, with millions of custom-built rooms for you to explore with your friends.

Create, Build, Collaborate: Try your skill with the Maker Pen, the tool used by Rec Room creators like you! Build together with friends, play and test your creations, and collaborate with multiple people simultaneously on your projects.

Express yourself: Customize and dress up your Rec Room avatar to express your style or create your very own look.

Content Moderation: You control how your content is shared with friends, including shared spaces. Keep it private, show it to the public, or even sell it - the choice is yours!