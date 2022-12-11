Wccftech Gives Away Plenty of 2K’s Video Games (for PC)

Today we're kicking off a special Holiday giveaway raffle featuring two PC codes for each of the following 2K video games:

New Tales from the Borderlands Standard Edition

The Quarry Deluxe Edition

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition

NBA 2K23 Jordan Edition

WWE 2K22 nWo Edition

PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition

Wccfech kindly thanks 2K for supplying the prizes. To enter each giveaway, fill out the respective form below. We'll contact the randomly selected winners on Saturday, December 4th. Good luck!

We reviewed all of these 2K video games (except PGA TOUR 2K23) in the past few months. Below, you'll find a recap of what we thought about each of them.

The best thing you can say about New Tales from the Borderlands is that it makes you appreciate just how good the folks at Telltale Games were at what they did. While Gearbox’s latest is more technically impressive than Telltale’s series, stale, irritating characters, a slapdash plot, and choices that don’t feel like they matter turn the game’s brief runtime into a slog. These Tales are new, but they’re definitely not improved. 5/10

The Quarry is yet another impressive title by Supermassive Games. While it doesn't veer away from their previous titles, their ability to write an interesting story with compelling characters is only improving. Featuring several red herrings and twists, The Quarry will keep you guessing and gives you an ever-increasing impact on how the story turns out. There are still a few niggles here and there, such as the sloth-like character movement and a few facial animation and audio quirks, but this looks better than ever and features an excellent soundtrack. If you're a fan of Until Dawn or The Dark Pictures games, you'll like this; particularly as the larger budget comes with a much bigger cast and a much larger and more branching story. 9/10

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands offers some new aspects of the series, with more of the classic, almost unbeatable gunplay and wild combat encounters. It is a vibrant, slightly disjointed world ripe for exploration and trouble. Although it misses a few marks, it’s a spinoff series fans will enjoy and high fantasy fans will inevitably laugh or roll their eyes at. 8.5/10

NBA 2K23 builds on last year’s rock-solid entry with some well-considered on-court changes, a deeper, more satisfying career mode, and an array of accessible nostalgia-tweaking content. Most refreshingly, almost none of these additions are designed to push extra spending. If Visual Concepts stays hungry, NBA 2K23 could be the beginning of a new dynasty that would do its cover star proud. 9/10

WWE 2K22 is a major improvement over its insulting predecessor, featuring some smart tweaks to core gameplay and fan-favorite modes. That said, promises of a “completely rebuilt” experience ring hollow as it’s clear old tech is still being used, and while the action has been refined, it remains a notch below most other fighting or combat sports games you could name. Your reaction to the game will largely hinge on how you felt about 2K’s series before its hiatus, with those that still saw promise likely to have a good time. That said, don’t expect WWE 2K22 to transcend mid-card status if your patience was already at an end. 6.5/10