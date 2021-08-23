The Elder Scrolls Online: Waking Flame Hits PC Today, HDR Revamp and in Store for Consoles

Get ready for a fresh round of dungeons to hack as The Elder Scrolls Online: Waking Flame expansion arrives on PC alongside update 31, today! The DLC includes two additional dungeons, new item sets, collectibles, furnishings, and more. You can get a full rundown of all the new The Elder Scrolls Online: Waking Flame content, below.

Two New Dungeons

For centuries, the honorable Knights of the Silver Rose prosecuted crusades against the servants of Oblivion. Now, they wield their Daedric plunder almost indiscriminately. Invade Red Petal Bastion and uncover the truth behind the once noble order's fall. The Dread Cellar: The Empire kept its darkest secrets hidden in the depths of Black Marsh, far from prying eyes—the Dread Cellar, a torture chamber meant to hold those the Empire wanted to vanish. Explore this forgotten abattoir and learn its secrets, old and new.

Dungeon Details:

Red Petal Bastion and The Dread Cellar are 4-player Dungeons which can be reached via Glenumbra and Blackwood respectively.

Red Petal Bastion’s entrance is in northeastern Glenumbra. The entrance is east of the Burial Mounds.

The Dread Cellar’s entrance is located in northern Blackwood, northwest of Wilke.

Both Dungeons include a Normal version in addition to a challenging Veteran version. Each dungeon also features challenging Hard Modes for each of their three boss encounters.

There are unique item sets, including two new Undaunted Monster Mask sets, only available within the Dungeons. Unique Achievement awards are available for completing the Dungeons, including: Unique Body and Face Markings A unique Memento Several Titles Unique housing items

New Item Sets Dread Cellar Scorion’s Feast – Light 2 – Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka

3 – Adds 129 Magicka Recovery

4 – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

5 – When you deal damage with a fully-charged Heavy Attack, you gain an Imbued Aura for 10 seconds, granting you and up to 3 other group members 307 Magicka and Stamina Recovery. This effect can occur once every 20 seconds. If you deal damage with a fully-charged Heavy Attack with an Imbued Aura active, consume it and gain an Overflow Aura for 10 seconds, granting you and up to 3 other group members 307 Weapon and Spell Damage. Rush of Agony – Medium 2 – Adds 129 Stamina Recovery

3 – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

4 – Adds 1487 Offensive Penetration

5 – When you deal direct damage with a Blink, Charge, Leap, Teleport, or Pull ability, pull enemies within 10 meters to you. After 2 seconds, deal Physical Damage to all enemies within 7 meters. This effect can occur once every 8 seconds and scales off the higher of your Weapon or Spell Damage. The pull will not apply Crowd Control Immunity to a target. Crimson Oath’s Rive – Heavy 2 – Adds 1487 Armor

3 – Adds 1206 Maximum Health

4 – Adds 1487 Armor

5 – When you use an ability that applies a Major or Minor buff to yourself or an ally, send out a wave of energy that reduces the Armor of nearby enemies within 12 meters by 3541 for 15 seconds. This effect can occur once every 12 seconds and will only occur if an enemy is within range. Magma Incarnate – Monster Mask 1 – Adds 129 Magicka Recovery

1 – Adds 129 Stamina Recovery

2 – When you heal yourself or a group member with a single target heal ability, grant the lowest Health group member within 28 meters Minor Courage and Minor Resolve, increasing their Weapon and Spell Damage by 215 and Armor by 2974 for 10 seconds. Daedric Energy will then bounce to a nearby group member, up to 3 times, applying Minor Courage and Minor Resolve for 10 seconds. This effect can occur once every 15 seconds. Red Petal Bastion Thunder Caller – Light 2 – Adds 1487 Offensive Penetration

3 – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

4 – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

5 – Dealing damage with a fully-charged Heavy Attack calls a bolt of lightning at your target, dealing Shock Damage and leaving a 4 meter lightning crater at their location for 6 seconds, dealing Shock Damage per second to enemies touching the crater. This effect can occur once every 12 seconds and scales off of the higher of your Weapon or Spell Damage. Grisly Gourmet – Medium 2 – Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina

3 – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

4 – Adds 1487 Offensive Penetration

5 – Adds 526 Maximum Stamina

5 – Dealing Light Attack damage grants you a stack of Baker’s Delight for 5 seconds. When you gain 3 stacks, you create a Sweetroll next to your target for 5 seconds. If you or an ally touches the Sweetroll, both you and your ally gain one of the following effects: Restore 1593 Health, Magicka, and Stamina Gain Empower for 10 seconds Gain Major Force for 10 seconds. This effect can occur once every 2 seconds.

Silver Rose Vigil – Heavy 2 – Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina

3 – Adds 1206 Maximum Health

4 – Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina

5 – Blocking an attack grants you a stack of Realmshaper for 15 seconds, gaining up to 1 stack every 0.5 seconds. When you reach 3 stacks, you consume them and launch necrotic energy at your attacker, dealing Magic Damage and applying Major Maim for 12 seconds, reducing their damage done by 10%. Once you fire the necrotic energy, you cannot gain additional stacks of Realmshaper for 12 seconds. Damage scales off of max Health. Prior Thierric – Monster Mask 1 – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

2 – Dealing direct damage with an Area of Effect ability creates a 6 meter shadowy whirlwind below your enemy for 7 seconds. Enemies within the whirlwind take Physical Damage each second and increase their damage taken from your area of effect abilities by 5%. This effect can occur once every 15 seconds. New Collectibles, Outfit Styles & Dyes Outfit Styles The "Magma Incarnate" helm and shoulders can rarely be obtained by completing the dungeon Veteran Dread Cellar.

The "Prior Thierric" helm and shoulders can rarely be obtained by completing the dungeon Veteran Red Petal Bastion. Mementos The "Agonymium Stone" can be obtained by earning the "The Dread Cellar Conqueror" achievement. Markings The "Shattered Chivalry Face Tattoo" can be obtained by earning the "Arcane Analyst" achievement.

The "Shattered Chivalry Body Tattoo" can be obtained by earning the "Red Petal Bastion Conqueror" achievement. Pets The "Scorion Pyreling" pet can be obtained by earning the "Waking Flame Explorer" achievement. Dyes The "Moonshadow Orchid" dye can be obtained by earning the "Waking Flame Delver" achievement. New Furnishings New Bust and Trophy furnishings have been added to commemorate victory in Red Petal Bastion and the Dread Cellar. In addition, completing these dungeons on any difficulty unlocks two new achievement furnishings from Undaunted Quartermasters – the Silver Rose Banner and Agonymium Stone, Inert. New The Elder Scrolls Online Achievements and Titles The "of the Silver Rose" title can be obtained by earning the "Bastion Breaker" achievement.

The "Seeker of Artifacts" title can be obtained by earning the "Prior Offenses" achievement.

The "The Dreaded" title can be obtained by earning the "Battlespire's Best" achievement.

The "Incarnate" title can be obtained by earning the "Unshaken" achievement.

Meanwhile, here’s the new content and features available to all The Elder Scrolls Online players as part of update 31:

PvP Campaign Changes For Update 31, the existing No-CP Cyrodiil and Imperial City campaigns will now also prohibit proc sets from firing. We have expanded the number of sets from the original grouping that worked during the initial test several months ago. Additionally, Volendrung has been disabled in the No-CP, No-Proc Campaign. Rewards for the Worthy Dark Convergence – Light 2 – Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka

3 – Adds 1487 Offensive Penetration

4 – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

5 – Casting abilities that leave an effect on the ground will create an area that applies a 60% snare and pulls enemies every 2 seconds after a 0.5 second delay, and stun them for 1 seconds. After 4 seconds, the area deals Magic Damage to all enemies in the area, and additional Magic Damage to enemies within 3 meters of the center, increasing the damage by 10% for each target. This effect can occur once every 15 seconds and scales off the higher of your Weapon or Spell Damage. Plaguebreak – Medium 2 – Adds 1487 Offensive Penetration

3 – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

4 – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

5 – Direct damage to an enemy turns them into a Plague Carrier for 10 seconds, dealing Disease Damage over the duration. If the plague is removed early, it explodes, infecting enemies within 8 meters of the carrier dealing Disease Damage. The explosion deals an additional 10% per enemy hit. This effect can occur once every 100ms and scales off of the higher of your Weapon or Spell Damage. This set only applies itself to any target that isn’t already under the effects of the set Hrothgar’s Chill - Heavy 2 – Adds 1206 Maximum Health

3 – Adds 1487 Armor

4 – Adds 1487 Offensive Penetration

5 – Stunning or Immobilizing your enemy causes them to burst with frost magic, applying the Chilled status effect and dealing 26% of their total Physical and Spell Resistance as Frost Damage to themselves and enemies within 8 meters of them. This effect can occur once every 7 seconds. Multithreaded Rendering Multithreaded Rendering (Beta) is an optional performance optimization available in the Video Settings panel. This option enables a separate thread for the render process which can improve performance and provide a smoother overall experience if the limiting factor on your device is CPU processing, rather than GPU processing. The setting change is only applied after a client restart. This feature is in Beta so if you experience any negative effects, please disable it. Interaction Priority Changes We've added new rules for determining which things you'll interact with when there's a potential conflict. Generally speaking, interactable objects that are valuable (such as resource nodes and lootable corpses) will have priority over things that are mobile or player-made (such as Companions and Mementos). You should also have less of a problem attempting to interact with doors, Dye Stations, and other permanently available interactable objects, even when they're surrounded by Jubilee Cakes or Sorcerer pets. Mail Reply We’ve added a Reply option to received mail, which will open a new mail with the subject line and player name pre-populated. New Collectibles Costumes Urgarlag will now offer Moongrave Fane, Lair of Maarselok, and Icereach monster masks and shoulders. Emotes The "Wargame Trebuchet" can be obtained by earning the "Siege Specialist" achievement. Adornments The "Grave Elegance Mask" can be obtained by earning the "Lyranth's Liaison" achievement. New Furnishings Rolis Hlaalu, the Mastercraft Mediator, has 7 new furnishing plans available for purchase: Diagram: Deadlands Torture Rack

Pattern: Leyawiin Tapestry, Hunting Party

Blueprint: Leyawiin Divider, Carved Starfish

Praxis: Leyawiin Hearth, Carved Wood

Design: Leyawiin Bowl, Squid Special

Formula: Blackwood Cottage Painting, Unframed

Sketch: Leyawiin Lightpost, Ornate As usual, Rolis has also handed the prior set of furnishing plans over to his assistant, Faustina Curio. These can now be purchased at the reduced price of 100 writ vouchers: Diagram: Dwarven Minecart, Ornate

Pattern: Solitude Yarn Rack, Colorful

Blueprint: Solitude Well, Noble

Praxis: Solitude Hearth, Rounded Tall

Formula: Vampiric Cauldron, Distilled Coagulant

Design: Provisioning Station, Solitude Grill

Sketch: Dwarven Crystal Sconce, Mirror Faustina has bundled up the Western Skyrim plans into a new Furnishing Folio, which can be purchased for 700 writ vouchers and contains the following plans: Diagram: Vampiric Chandelier, Azure Wrought-Iron

Pattern: Solitude Loom, Warp-Weighted

Blueprint: Solitude Game, Blood-on-the-Snow

Praxis: Ancient Nord Monolith, Head

Formula: Winter Cardinal Painting, In Progress

Design: Solitude Smoking Rack, Fish

Sketch: Blackreach Geode, Iridescent A new set of 21 Leyawiin Structural Furnishing Recipes are now available from Leyawiin Reward Coffers, which can be obtained by completing World Boss or Delve Boss daily quests in Blackwood. These include a variety of walls and platforms, as well as several doors, a wooden stairway, and other structural elements! Please note this requires the Blackwood Chapter to access. Tutorial Portal Videos Now, when you complete The Elder Scrolls Online tutorial and enter a portal to one of the possible starting locations, you'll be treated to a short introductory cinematic. These cutscenes tease the main quest of the area you're going to, and feature voice-overs from characters integral to the zone and its main questline. We hope they get you excited and ready to go on an adventure!

Update 31 will also bring some new visual enhancements to the next-gen console versions of ESO:

Dynamic resolution scaling enabled for Performance Mode on Xbox Series X|S and PS5, scaling resolution on Xbox Series X and PS5 between 1080p-2160p and on Xbox Series S between 1080p-1440p

For all consoles except for the base PS4 and base Xbox One, a new HDR mode known as “Default” arrives in the Waking Flame DLC, a brand-new setting to keep the intended look of the game’s original artwork while taking advantage of the increased range. For players who prefer the way ESO looks in HDR right now, that mode will remain an option under the name “Vibrant”

​Of course, The Elder Scrolls Online Update 31 also includes a long list of balance tweaks, bug fixes, and other small changes. You can check out the full, unabridged patch notes, right here.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia. Waking Flame and Update 31 are out now on PC and Stadia and will hit consoles on September 8.