The Elder Scrolls Online Gets DLSS/DLAA Today, Deadlands DLC Wraps Up Gates of Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls Online finally closes out their year-long “Gates of Oblivion” storyline today, with the release of the Deadlands DLC. In addition wrapping up the battle against Dagon and his minions, the DLC includes a number of new areas, such as the desert city Fargrave, bosses, missions, and more. Of course, there are also plenty of new goodies to collect.

The Deadlands DLC launches alongside a free update, that adds a number of new features, including an Armory system that lets you switch easily between builds. For the tech heads, the most exciting bullet point will be the addition of NVIDIA DLSS and DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing). The Elder Scrolls Online is the first game to use the latter tech, which is designed to deliver super-sharp AA for people with high-level graphics cards that don’t need a DLSS performance boost. You can check out a trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands, below.

Here’s the full rundown of all the new content included in the ESO Deadlands DLC and the free 7.2.5 update:

Deadlands DLC Content New Zone: The Deadlands The Deadlands is suitable for characters of all levels. Begin your adventure by traveling to the city of Fargrave by using a Wayshrine to travel directly to the outskirts of Fargrave or accepting the quest “The Celestial Palanquin” from the Stories section in the Collections UI. The Deadlands includes an exciting zone story, 2 new Delves, 2 powerful World Bosses, and new wandering Executioner bosses to give you the ultimate challenge.

Irncifel the Despoiler, Vorsholazh the Anvil, and Kothan the Razorsworn are the chosen executioners of Mehrunes Dagon, patrolling the Deadlands in search of challenges to prove themselves to the Prince of Destruction. These dangerous enemies, designed to be fought with a group of players, are relentless in their pursuit across Mehrunes Dagon's domain.

In addition to the Deadlands, mingle with the many denizens of Oblivion in the city of Fargrave!

Complete the zone stories in both the Blackwood Chapter and The Deadlands DLC to unlock a bonus questline—the final confrontation with Mehrunes Dagon, Prince of Destruction!

Obtain new Item Sets found only in the Deadlands, as described below, and new Outfit and Housing rewards for completing select achievements and quest content throughout the zone. New Item Sets Wretched Vitality Set Deadlands Demolisher Set

Iron Flask Set

Eye of the Grasp Set

Hexos' Ward Set

Kynmarcher's Cruelty Set New Collectibles, Outfit Styles & Dyes The Spaulder of Ruin outfit style can be found as an Antiquity in the Deadlands.

The Oblivion Explorer’s Headwrap is earned by obtaining the “Welcome to the Deadlands” achievement.

The Ironclad Sarcoshroud hat can be found as an Antiquity in the Deadlands.

The Incarnate Illusion Gem memento is obtained by earning the “Hopeful Rescuer” achievement.

The Oblivion Explorer’s Outfit is acquired as a reward for completing “The Durance Vile” quest.

Godgrave Soullatice Face and Body Markings are acquired by completing the quest “Against All Hope”.

The Dremnaken Runt pet is awarded for completing the “Hope Springs Eternal” quest.

The “Sunforge Patina” Dye is obtained by completing the “Hero of Fargrave” Achievement. New Achievements & Titles The “Hero of Fargrave” title is awarded for completing the “Hero of Fargrave” achievement.

The “Havocrel Hunter” title is awarded for completing the “Bane of the Havocrel” achievement.

The “Catalyst Rivener” title is award for completing the “Hopeful Rescuer” achievement.

The “Champion of the Deadlands” title is awarded for completing the “Eternal Optimist” achievement.

The “Ardent Hope” title is awarded for completing the “Friend to the Kalmur” achievement.

“The Wretched” title is awarded for completing the “Spire Sleuth” achievement. New Motifs Ancient Daedric motif chapters and the associated style item, Pristine Daedric Heart, can be excavated as Antiquities from the Deadlands.

House Hexos motif chapters and the associated style item, Etched Nickel, can be earned as rewards for completing daily quests in the Deadlands. New Furnishings A variety of new furnishings await in the Deadlands, including: A selection of new Fargrave and Deadlands-styled furnishing plans, which can be obtained from monsters and containers across the Deadlands and Fargrave.

A modest selection of new Home Goods furnishings can be purchased from Nif of Felicitous Furnishings in Fargrave, including Deadlands flora, as well as a limited selection of Fargrave themed furnishings.

Various Deadlands-themed achievement furnishings can be purchased from Ulz of Felicitous Furnishings in Fargrave, provided you’ve proven yourself worthy by completing their associated achievements.

New Deadlands-themed Antiquity furnishings, including a visually striking enchanting table!

Seventeen new Deadlands structural furnishing plans, which can occasionally be found when completing Daedric Portals in the Deadlands.

Base Game Additions NVIDIA DLSS & DLAA Support In Update 32, we are introducing support for NVIDIA DLSS 2.2 (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti Aliasing). If you are playing ESO on a DLSS compatible NVIDIA graphics card with compatible drivers, you will see these new options available in the Video settings menu in the Anti-Aliasing dropdown. By selecting " NVIDIA DLSS" from the menu, you will be able to select your preferred mode from the "DLSS Mode" menu below the Anti-Aliasing dropdown.

By selecting " NVIDIA DLAA", this will apply NVIDIA’s high quality deep learning anti-aliasing at native resolution with no upscaling.

Given ESO's variety of settings, it is possible to have configurations that result in minimal to no performance gain from DLSS, specifically if you are CPU-limited while playing ESO. Gains are most likely to be seen while playing at higher resolutions such as 4k, with Multithreaded Rendering enabled, and GPU-intensive graphics settings enabled such as SSGI.

Likewise, you should not expect performance improvements by using NVIDIA DLAA, as this was made available purely as a very high-quality antialiasing option. The Armory System Introducing The Armory – a new system that helps relieve the friction between switching or experimenting with your character’s builds! The Armory allows you to save any of your custom character builds, remembering your gear, Attributes, Abilities, Champion Points, and even if you are a Werewolf or Vampire. You can then effortlessly load any of those saved builds in an instant. The Armory is free to all players. To get started, simply obtain the free Armory Station from the Crown Store and place it in any of your homes.

The Armory Assistant, Ghrasharog, is also available for a separate purchase to access all the functions of The Armory outside of your home.

Note that you cannot save or load builds without interacting with an Armory Station or talking to the Armory Assistant. Curated Item Set Drops Bosses and reward chests from arenas and incursions will now preferentially drop set items that have not yet been unlocked in your Item Set Collections! Most bosses in the game, along with reward chests from arenas and incursions, will now preferentially drop set items that have not yet been unlocked in your Item Set Collections. These sources will only drop the set items that they can normally drop; the ways to acquire a particular item are unchanged, but it should be much easier to find items that you have not yet unlocked.

Set items looted from treasure chests, containers, or from non-boss monsters are generally not curated in this manner. Item Set Collection Summary To compliment the new Curated Item Set Drops, we’ve added a Summary Page to the Item Set Collections UI. This is a high-level summary of your progress towards collecting every dropped set item in the game. Every major category has a progress bar to help guide you into finding the set items you are still missing. New Mythic Items Update 32 adds three new Mythic Items to obtain through the Antiquities system (note that the Greymoor Chapter is required in order to unearth Antiquities). Markyn Ring of Majesty Gain 100 Weapon and Spell Damage and 1157 Armor for each 3-set bonus active on the wearer. Belharza’s Band Increase the damage of your Light Attacks by 900. When you deal damage with consecutive melee Light Attacks, gain a stack of Belharza's Temper for 10 seconds, up to 5 stacks max. When you reach 5 stacks, consume Belharza's Temper and deal Physical Damage per stack to enemies in a line after a 1 second delay, stunning them for 3 seconds if 5 stacks are consumed. This effect can occur once every 10 seconds and scales off the higher of your Weapon or Spell Damage. Spaulder of Ruin Activating Crouch toggles on and off a 12 meter Aura of Pride. Up to 6 allies in the aura gain 260 Weapon and Spell Damage. Reduce your Health, Magicka and Stamina Recovery by 70 for every group member benefiting from your Aura of Pride. Map Updates In Update 32, active Dark Anchors and Skyshards will now appear on your in-game map! Active Dark Anchors will now display as active on the zone map when engaged, similar to Harrowstorms and Abyssal Geysers.

Skyshards will now appear on the map and compass when you approach them, similar to other Points of Interest like Wayshrines and Set Stations.

Additionally, the Zone Guide will now direct you to the closest unacquired Skyshard when you have completed the other objectives in the zone.

Of course, the latest Elder Scrolls Online update includes the usual myriad of fixes and balance tweaks – if you need to know about all of those, you can check out the full, unabridged notes for update 7.2.5 here.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia. The Deadlands DLC and 7.2.5 update are out now on PC and Stadia and will hit consoles on November 16.