The Division 2 Confirmed to be Getting More Content in 2021, Fixes for PS5 Issues Coming

The Division 2 was supposed to be done -- Update 12 released this past December was to be the last -- but during their most recent earnings call Ubisoft hinted more was to come. Today, The Division 2 development team at Massive Entertainment confirmed additional content is on the way, starting later this year.

Massive is also working on further bug fixes and tweaks for The Division 2, with the PS5 version being specifically called out as an area of concern. The game’s next-gen console patch dropped last week, and oddly, the PS5 version actually removed some visual features found on the PS4 Pro, including screen-space reflections and volumetric lighting. You can check out Massive’s message about the future of The Division 2, below.

Next-Gen Console Sales Aren’t Any Faster Than Last-Gen, Says Analyst Firm

Today, we are thrilled to confirm that were will be additional content for The Division 2 released later this year! pic.twitter.com/LRlTwVZEtp — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) February 12, 2021

We see the ongoing conversation in our community and we understand that you are eager for news of what lies ahead for The Division 2. Today, we are thrilled to confirm that there will be additional content for the game released later this year! It is your continuous passion and support which enables us to continue to build upon The Division 2 experience, and we cannot thank you enough for that. Some of you had noticed that Title Update 12 was originally meant to be the last major Title Update for The Division 2, but thanks to your continued support, we are now in the early stages of development for fresh content to release later in 2021. While it is still too early to go into more details today, you won’t have to wait too long, as we will share more as soon as we can. In the meantime, we again want to send a heartfelt thank you for your continued support throughout the our game post-launch period. We cannot stress enough how much this means to us. We also want to take this opportunity to update you on a few issues currently present in the game. An investigation into the crashes affecting many of you is ongoing with the highest priority, and we are also close to finding a fix for the missing volumetric fog and screen space reflections on PlayStation 5. We will let you know when we have a date for both fixes.

In addition to The Division 2, Massive Entertainment is working on a game based on James Cameron’s Avatar and a new Star Wars title, although those games won’t be arriving until 2022 and 2023 respectively (at the earliest), so it seems their current game’s lifespan has been extended in the meantime.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5.