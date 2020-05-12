The Culling: Origins Has Been Revived for Xbox One; PC Attempt Still in Progress
The Culling: Origins, one of the first Battle Royale games, is about to come back on Xbox One this very Thursday after having been shut down for a year. The developers, who've worked on a number of improvements as you can read below, are also trying to get The Culling: Origins up and running on PC once again. Josh Van Veld, Xaviant’s Director of Operations, stated:
The Culling is one of the pioneers of the Battle Royale genre and even today it stands alone as a unique up-close-and-personal combat experience. We get messages every day from players who want The Culling to come back and for the last several months we’ve been working to make that happen. Our new approach focuses on sustainability - we’ve optimized our systems to keep server costs low and we’ve shifted our monetization approach to ensure that players will be able to visit the island for years to come. Initially we’re focusing on Xbox One with this effort, but we’re working to bring back the PC version in the future.
- Players can play one free match online each day. Players can play additional matches through the following means:
- Winning an online match grants an Online Match Token
- Packs of Online Match Tokens can be purchased (3 tokens = $0.99, 10 tokens = $2.99, 20 tokens = $4.99)
- Online Passes providing unlimited online play can be purchased for 7 Days ($1.99) or 30 Days ($5.99)
- Xbox One graphical quality improved dramatically, rendering at 30% higher resolution with the addition of anti-aliasing and an improved framerate
- A.I. behavior has been overhauled to provide a much more compelling and challenging offline experience
- Player stamina system has been tweaked - reducing the time it takes for stamina to fully regenerate
- The game no longer includes premium items or charges for crates. Players can level up, earn crates, and unlock airdrops through offline play.
- In order to keep the game alive indefinitely, a great deal of effort has been spent streamlining backend systems to reduce costs and improve efficiency.
- A side effect of this effort is that past saved games will be wiped and all previous unlocks have been reset.
