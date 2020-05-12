The Culling: Origins Has Been Revived for Xbox One; PC Attempt Still in Progress

The Culling: Origins, one of the first Battle Royale games, is about to come back on Xbox One this very Thursday after having been shut down for a year. The developers, who've worked on a number of improvements as you can read below, are also trying to get The Culling: Origins up and running on PC once again. Josh Van Veld, Xaviant’s Director of Operations, stated:

The Culling is one of the pioneers of the Battle Royale genre and even today it stands alone as a unique up-close-and-personal combat experience. We get messages every day from players who want The Culling to come back and for the last several months we’ve been working to make that happen. Our new approach focuses on sustainability - we’ve optimized our systems to keep server costs low and we’ve shifted our monetization approach to ensure that players will be able to visit the island for years to come. Initially we’re focusing on Xbox One with this effort, but we’re working to bring back the PC version in the future.

PUBG 7.1 Patch Introduces Updated Vikendi, New Weapon, Performance and Stability Improvements and More