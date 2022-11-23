The Callisto Protocol Season Pass Locks 12 Death Animations, Hard Difficulty, and New Mode Behind a Paywall

I could also paint the flag crimson if you need to. The contents of the Season Pass for The Callisto Protocol have been announced, and it turns out that the game will lock a lot of additional content behind a paywall. A grand total of 12 death animations, a harder difficulty selection, and another area will be locked off for non-Season Pass owners.

So, what are the details? Well, these new facts were revealed on the game's Steam Page. According to the details, there's a bunch of content that will be available in The Callisto Protocol's Season Pass. Here are the contents as detailed by the game's Steam Page:

Outer Way Skin Collection: Bear the armor of the Outer Way, an underground insurgency pitted against the UJC, as you fight to survive the horrors of Callisto.

Bear the armor of the Outer Way, an underground insurgency pitted against the UJC, as you fight to survive the horrors of Callisto. Contagion Bundle: Discover the ultimate survival horror experience with a new mode, Contagion. With reduced ammo and health drops, a customized difficulty and permadeath – there are no second chances to escape Black Iron Prison or the horrors lurking beneath the surface of Callisto. The Contagion Bundle also includes thirteen new Jacob death animations and the Watchtower Skin Collection.

Discover the ultimate survival horror experience with a new mode, Contagion. With reduced ammo and health drops, a customized difficulty and permadeath – there are no second chances to escape Black Iron Prison or the horrors lurking beneath the surface of Callisto. The Contagion Bundle also includes thirteen new Jacob death animations and the Watchtower Skin Collection. Riot Bundle: Venture into a previously undiscovered area of Black Iron Prison and battle through waves of brutal enemies. Gather credits to upgrade your weapons, or forge new ones, and survive the onslaught as long as you can in Riot, an all-new mode. The Riot Bundle also includes twelve new enemy death animations and the Engineer Skin Collection.

Venture into a previously undiscovered area of Black Iron Prison and battle through waves of brutal enemies. Gather credits to upgrade your weapons, or forge new ones, and survive the onslaught as long as you can in Riot, an all-new mode. The Riot Bundle also includes twelve new enemy death animations and the Engineer Skin Collection. Story DLC: Dig deeper into the horrifying secrets of The Callisto Protocol.

The story DLC is to be expected at this point, but it will be rather unusual to see a Hard Core-like difficulty mode as well as 12 more death animations locked behind a paywall. I guess it remains consistent with the game's marketing, which has revolved around showing the game's brutal executions.

The Callisto Protocol is expected to release on December 2 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The Season Pass content will be available for users who purchase the game's Digital Deluxe Edition.