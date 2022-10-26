Menu
The Callisto Protocol Director Talks About a Possible Sequel; Vows to Avoid Crunch in Future Projects

Ule Lopez
Oct 26, 2022, 02:05 PM EDT
The Callisto Protocol

Ah, The Callisto Protocol. We’re just over a month away from the title gracing store shelves and digital storefronts, but the game’s future is pretty clear. Outside of DLC support for the title coming post-release, Glen Schofield, the game’s director, is thinking much farther ahead, as he’s already got plans that include a sequel to The Callisto Protocol.

Let’s break it down; Striking Distance Studios’ newest venture is meant to have additional content after release if the Season Pass is anything to go off of. Glen Schofield has some comments relating to the game’s general atmosphere, though.

In an interview with Inverse, he stated that “The key to good horror will always be good audio. The player should feel like every little sound is about to come through the walls. Mood and atmosphere are the main things, but good audio makes them work.”

Regarding other topics, like the Dead Space remake, Schofield also remarked that he wouldn’t remake the game, saying, “I am glad for them, but I wouldn’t. I want to move on and make something new. Dead Space is in my past.” It’s interesting to think about, given that he was part of the team that made the original Dead Space in 2008.

When it comes to continuing The Callisto Protocol as a series, Glen also comments, “I want to make a sequel. This is a complete game, but there are a lot of ideas, cool ideas, we want to do next. I always want to keep making the next big thing. Even after I finish a game, I already think about what’s next.”

But in that same vein, Schofield also commented on avoiding some of the past mistakes. Namely, the fact that the development team had to crunch at points throughout the development of The Callisto Protocol. “The truth is, I messed up. We’re a small-ish team, and we were so good about it through the entire development, but in the end, I messed up, and we worked more than we should have. That one got away from us. The social media backlash was educational, and I hope it’s a catalyst for change overall.”

If we're being realistic, that new game is far off into the future, as The Callisto Protocol isn’t even out yet. However, whatever shape that game will take will be covered here as we continue to update as more information on The Callisto Protocol is released. The Callisto Protocol is set to launch on December 2nd, 2022, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

