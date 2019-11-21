The Acer XZ271U 1440p 144Hz Monitor Costs just $249.99 on Walmart!

If this Black Friday you are looking to upgrade or another monitor to your set up the Acer XZ271U might just be the best monitor for you, offering an amazingly high refresh rate of 144 Hz and a crisp clear image at 1440p resolution. This monitor is currently on sale at Walmart.com for just $249.99, $50 off the original price of $299.99, which might sound expensive but considering the $450 this monitor was selling for last year or the $469.99 it's selling for on Amazon.com.

The Acer XZ271 is a 144Hz, Curved, 1440p monitor for just $249.99

The VA panel has a subtle curve to help immerse you in your game of choice, another feature to make you enjoy your game is the better contrast ratio compared to any TN or IPS panel with an amazing contrast ratio of 3,000:1 contrast ratio.

The 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 millisecond response time does make this monitor snappier and help the more competitive gamer community, which does come with AMD's FreeSync technology making your gaming experience without screen tears or frame drops and the FHD resolution helps with the heavier pixel density of the monitor overall.

Some of the added features from Acer are a great addition to this monitor, such as Acer's Eye Protect technology which is a blue light filter to help against eye fatigue under longer gaming sessions.

The I/O ports on the Acer XZ271U are fairly extensive offering one DisplayPort 1.2, one Mini DisplayPort 1.2, Two HDMI 2.0 ports, and four USB 3.0 Type-A ports to connect your peripherals through the monitor. There are two 7 watt stereo speakers, but if you want to use your own headphones, there is also a headphone jack as well.

Honestly, if you're a competitive gamer that might have a dual system for streaming this might just be a perfect monitor for you, with the higher pixel density, higher refresh rate and the lower pixel response time makes this perfect for a competitive gamer, but the four USB ports attached to the monitor allow you to switch your connected devices between the two separate PC connected, meaning if you have a dual-system you won't need two separate mouse and keyboards, which saves a massive amount of space on your desk!

