The Acer Gaming Monitor ED273 is 29% off the Original Price of $279.99

Acer's gaming monitor ED273 is currently on sale at Amazon, featuring a curved 27-inch display that has a 1080p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. This monitor also offers G-SYNC compatibility to provide smooth, tear-free gameplay by syncing the monitor's frame rate with the frames being produced by the graphics card.

The ED273 gaming monitor offers a wide range of features for the low price tag of $199.99 at Amazon

The ED273 monitor offers an extremely sharpest picture quality and provides a perfect picture with a broader view. The detail that this monitor offers that makes games more exciting and movies truly cinematic. With the G-SYNC and Freesync compatibility, this allows the monitor to be tear-free and keeps the monitor's frame rate synced with the frames that the graphics card produces.

This monitor has a curved screen that allows for increased immersion by having the screen at the same distance from your eyes for a consistent viewing experience without blind spots. With the curved screen, the ED273 has a few other features to help reduce any eye strain. The ED273 allows for hours of use using Acer EyeProtect’s Flicker-less, Blue Light Filter, ComfyView, and Low-dimming technology.

This monitor was designed around being able to be viewed at a wide range of angles with little to no issue, and this monitor displays color accurately up to 178 degrees. This monitor also offers a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, delivering smooth gameplay, this refresh rate is achieved using the DisplayPort. Acer monitors shorten the time it takes for frame rendering, lower input lag, and provides gamers a fantastic in-game experience.

The connectivity of this monitor is simplistic, having one DisplayPort, one HDMI, and one DVI port (w/HDCP). The monitor can be mounted to either a monitor arm or wall-mounted, this can be achieved using the 100 x 100 VESA holes located on the back of the monitor. Acer's ED273 (Abidpx) typically costs $279.99 on Amazon, but this fantastic monitor is currently on sale by 29% off, making this monitor cost $199.99.