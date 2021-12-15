TerraMaster reveals D5 Thunderbolt 3 RAID storage, compatible with new Apple M1 MacBook Pro

TerraMaster reveals its newest professional-grade RAID storage, the D5 Thunderbolt 3, now offering compatibility with Apple's newest M1 MacBook Pro. The company has fully certified the compatibility of the D5 Thunderbolt 3 with MacBook Pro M1 Pro and M1 Max versions offering the newest macOS Monterey operating system.

TerraMaster offers new RAID storage options for Apple's M1 MacBook Pro family of systems

TerraMaster's D5 Thunderbolt 3 is created to meet the needs of professional content creators needing fast speeds and high-capacity storage options for storing raw media files and work files. The D5 Thunderbolt 3 provides superb speeds, allowing seamless 4K video editing and streaming capabilities.

Backed by macOS Monterey support, consumers utilizing the latest M1-powered MacBooks have the ultimate storage option for all their professional and artistic needs. The D5 Thunderbolt 3 is fully compatible with the latest Thunderbolt 4 protocol, achieving an intelligent working space combined with other Thunderbolt 3- and Thunderbolt4-enabled devices.

Compatible with macOS Monterey The TerraMasterD5 Thunderbolt 3 is perfectly compatible with macOS Monterey. The Monterey-RAID driver update is available for download at the TerraMaster website. Supports MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max The TerraMasterD5 Thunderbolt 3 supports the latest MacBook Pro with the Apple M1 Pro and Apple M1 Max chips, which features the Apple M1 architecture to the Apple professional notebook line-up. The combination of the D5 Thunderbolt 3 and the latest MacBook Pro offers flexible storage expansion to unleash the storage limitations that come with MacBooks. Achieve Better Productivity and A Smart Workspace The latest MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max features Thunderbolt 4 ports which supports video, audio, and data transmissions. This allows users to connect multiple devices into one Thunderbolt 4 port. The Thunderbolt 4 ports on the latest MacBook Pros are backward compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and fully support the TerraMaster D5 Thunderbolt 3 with the macOS Monterey-RAID driver update. Perfect For Professional Video Editing The TerraMasterD5 Thunderbolt 3 can work with different professional video editing software supported by M1 Pro and M1 Max Macbook Pro, such as Logic Pro, MainStage, Final Cut Pro, Motion, Compressor, and others.

Consumers can purchase the new TerraMaster D5 Thunderbolt 3 from the TerraMaster Amazon Store as well as partner resellers for $699.99 MSRP.